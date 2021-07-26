Extreme Reach Honored by AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, today announced it has been included in the AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players. Each year, AdExchanger releases a definitive list of the top agencies, strategic advisors, and other service providers offering programmatic marketing and advertising services, curated by AdExchanger's editorial team. Extreme Reach was also named on the inaugural 2020 list.

The Programmatic Power Players annual list is the digital marketing industry's first searchable guide to the best agencies, tech providers and partners in business that serves as an invaluable resource for marketers and publishers looking to identify their next trusted business partner.

"We are very pleased to again be chosen by one of the leading publications in our industry as a Programmatic Power Player, along with other trailblazers in the space" said Melinda McLaughlin, CMO at Extreme Reach. "In the changing media, advertising, and video landscape, we remain focused on continual innovation that ensures our clients seamlessly navigate the complexities of today's media mix and are prepared for whatever comes next."

With the recent acquisition of Adstream, certification as an Open Addressable Ready (OAR) partner for successfully enabling addressable campaigns, their newly approved status as a member of the IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework, and recent TAG certification against fraud, Extreme Reach continues to be involved in the latest advancements and enhanced credentials in the ad tech industry to give their clients a competitive advantage.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach (ER) the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, moves brand creative at the speed of media to deliver visibility, control and agility to marketers navigating a complex landscape. ER works with the world's leading brand advertisers to connect and simplify the creative logistics and activation of omnichannel campaigns, regardless of the media mix. ER's independent video ad server has seen 10x growth over the last three years because it is integrated seamlessly with the brand's creative portal and rights management, making ER the only end-to-end creative supply chain.



Founded in 2008 with a mission to power the world's video advertising, ER sequentially integrated every essential and interrelated step -- from the start of the creative process to ads playing on any screen, anywhere. Today, ER enables the global advertising economy with a single, complete and future-proofed platform that returns actionable data and insight.



Extreme Reach sits at the intersection of AdTech and MarTech. With the recent acquisition of Adstream, the company now operates in 140 countries and 45 languages and manages over half a billion creative brand assets.

