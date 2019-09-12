Extreme Reach Names Catherine D'Amato Vice President of Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete creative asset management solution for the ad industry, announced today that Catherine D'Amato has been appointed Vice President of Compliance, a new position in the company in which she leads the compliance team and has responsibility for all matters related to current and future compliance functions and planning. Her oversight includes internal reviews, coordination with industry groups and facilitation of all external assessment processes for MRC, JICWEBS, IAB, MMA and SOC. She reports to ER's CEO, Tim Conley.

D'Amato joins ER after a nearly-17-year tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where she served most recently as Director of Information Technology Audit Services and Systems and Process Assurance. She worked with companies at all stages of maturity, from startups to the top of the Fortune 100 and has extensive experience assisting clients in building sustainable, effective, and future proofed Internal Audit and Compliance functions.

"Through her deep experience, Cathy has earned the respect of clients, auditors and organizations central to the industries she's worked in," said Conley. "The constantly evolving landscape of technologies and regulations has led to greater complexities in compliance and this is the perfect time to add this important new role to our company leadership. We're thrilled to have Cathy on board to streamline and strengthen our compliance across all of our services."

"Having focused on the tech, entertainment and media sectors in my career to date, I'm excited to embark on the next stage of my career with a company that sits at the intersection of the three," said Cathy. "I have great respect for ER's leadership and the teams I'm working with and am delighted to be part of a company that is committed to providing their customers a transparent and effective creative asset management platform. Staying in front of critical compliance regulations such as MRC's can only help to differentiate us to our customers. We value the guidance from our industry boards and I'm keen to see what's next."

D'Amato is a graduate of Penn State University, a Certified Information Systems Auditor, and a native New Yorker. She lives with her husband and two daughters in Brooklyn.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

