Extreme Reach Production Solutions Names Lisa Gewirtz Director of Marketing and Relationships

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Production Solutions, the division of Extreme Reach that provides payroll, accounting and labor relations for production casts and crews across the entertainment industry, today announced that Lisa Gewirtz has joined the company as Director of Marketing and Relationships. Gewirtz is well-known to her large network of industry contacts as a connector of people and an industry veteran with a passion for growing the community of entertainment production accountants and helping build careers.

After more than 25 years at Entertainment Partners, Gewirtz set up her own business to focus on the things that have always driven her work: events, research, resumes and relationships. In joining Extreme Reach Production Solutions, she brings all of these in-house with an unmatched fervor for supporting those at all levels of production accounting, whether they are looking to be hired or to build a team. "I always knew that if I could help people in the Entertainment Production Accounting world, and leave the industry a little better than when I started, I would have fulfilled one of my life's missions," said Gewirtz. "It's a privilege to join a team filled with people I've admired and respected in their fields for many years."

"We're delighted to have Lisa join the ERPS team," said Gaurav Agarwal, Corporate Development Officer at Extreme Reach. "She brings a unique blend of skills and expertise that will be central to developments we have planned for 2020."

Gewirtz has devoted time to organizations focused on supporting women in the entertainment industry. She served on the board of the LA chapter of Women in Film and is currently a board member of Greenlight Women, an alliance of accomplished creative and business professionals who champion women and promote diverse perspectives in media. She's also been a longtime member of the Television Academy, the Recording Academy and Film Independent (also known as FIND), the organization that produces the annual Spirit Awards and encompasses a broad community of individuals who appreciate and sustain artist-driven filmmaking.

Gewirtz has a love of film that has spurred her attendance at numerous film festivals, including Sundance in Park City, Utah, where she is headed this week.

About Extreme Reach

In addition to being the third largest Employer of Record (EOR) in the US, Extreme Reach (ER) has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside. Nearly 800 team members in 19 offices worldwide ensure success for major brands and their agencies. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem, simplifying and speeding campaign activation for every team involved.

About Extreme Reach Production Solutions

Extreme Reach's Production Solutions (ERPS) division focuses on disrupting and transforming the entertainment payroll industry with innovative solutions built on a robust and flexible technology stack and driven by experienced, client-focused professionals. ERPS assumes the role of employer of record (EOR) for above- and below-the-line workers in the entertainment industry such as cast, crew, and support departments, as well as staff. As an EOR, it is responsible for administrative obligations such as complex payroll calculation, issuance of paychecks, benefits management, ACA compliance management, the submission and management of worker's compensation claims, and unemployment insurance. The division also addresses payroll paperwork, taxes, deductions and crew and performer union benefits contributions in all 50 states and Canada.

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

Clarity PR

+1 201 638 7561

232785@email4pr.com

SOURCE Extreme Reach