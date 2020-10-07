Extreme Reach Recruits Digital Asset Management Expert to Enhance the Expansion of AdBridge™, the Company's Video-First Creative Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete asset management solution for TV and video ads, today announced that Michael Snow has joined the company as Director of Product Marketing to enhance product development, sales and marketing for ER's cloud platform, AdBridge, with a specific focus on creative asset management. Snow brings to the newly-created role a wealth of knowledge from over 20 years of experience in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) industry, at companies including Interwoven, Oracle and OpenText, where he specialized in customer experience, digital experience and rich media management.

At Extreme Reach, Snow will work with the leadership team to drive the strategic vision for expanding AdBridge's creative asset management capabilities for the company's client portfolio of leading brands. As the subject matter expert, he will also collaborate closely with the sales, marketing and product development teams to ensure AdBridge meets the specific challenges brands face in an increasingly complex media delivery landscape.

"Michael has a successful track record as a contributor to key product strategies and services, core targeting, positioning and business development," said Tim Conley, Co-Founder and CEO of Extreme Reach. "In addition to bringing expert guidance, Michael also introduces a new perspective into our organization that will help us expand our existing services that support brands throughout the entire lifecycle of brand creative asset management."

"We're so pleased to have Michael join ER," added Melinda McLaughlin, CMO of Extreme Reach. "He's a creative leader with experience collaborating across sales, product and marketing since the early days of digital transformation. We will benefit not only from his deep knowledge and expertise, but from his passion for solving real challenges marketers face in managing an ever-increasing array of creative assets playing across myriad screens and devices."

"Extreme Reach is a true breath of fresh air - the company has the size, dynamic expert team, and history with an established customer base to create tremendous opportunities in the industry and its rapid development process enables a responsiveness to customer feedback that is exceptional," said Snow. "I'm excited to join a company with such an incredible product line and I'm looking forward to working alongside this fantastic team to create something truly unbeatable to help our clients."

AdBridge is video-first asset management for brand creative that provides a full suite of video-centric products and services for holistic brand creative asset management. ER does not produce the creative or buy the media where it plays, but its teams and technology handle every step in between. Created specifically for marketers and their agencies, the platform enables the organization of assets with custom keywords, tags and catalogs while providing secure and efficient search and share features. Talent & Rights data are fully integrated with delivery, making compliance seamless across every screen.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

