Extreme Reach's Source Creative Acquires shots, a Global Platform for Curated Advertising Creative and Industry News

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Creative, the leading global information and archival resource of video ads for advertisers, ad agencies and production companies worldwide, today announced the acquisition of shots, an international source of news, trends and inspiration for advertising creative. The deal with Media Business Insight, shots' parent company, significantly increases the value of Source Creative's offering, adding thousands of new resources to the existing database of TV commercials, music videos, branded content and viral videos.

In addition to shots' curated creative content, Source Creative will integrate the platform's news agency including staff writers and editors, creating a new portal to serve timely and original editorial to subscribers. The shots name will remain. Source Creative will also take over shots' long-standing series of industry events following the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Sales representatives for shots will also join the Source Creative team.

The acquisition of shots follows that of collaboration and project management toolset Slate in 2016. By incorporating these services with parent company Extreme Reach's cloud platform for TV and video ad workflow and Talent & Rights management, brands, agencies, creatives and production houses will have a single, secure platform from which they can get information and inspiration, manage and share video assets and ensure smooth processes for collaboration, project approvals, production and sharing of creative reels.

"Adding shots to Source Creative and Slate means that one platform now provides all the inspiration, information and tools for sharing and collaborating that brand and agency clients and the global creative community can rely on," said James Straker, Managing Director, Source Creative. "We are delighted to welcome shots to our family and to have such a fine team of editors and sales professionals with deep industry contacts join our ranks."

"The partnership of shots and Source Creative feels both extremely exciting and completely natural," said Danny Edwards, Editor of shots. "It will allow the combined brands to offer even greater analysis, deeper insight, broader inspiration and truly global editorial coverage of the creative advertising industry. I'm excited to work with Jamie Madge, James Straker and the rest of the team to help create a resource that will be at the heart of the business."

"Like pretty much everyone in the industry, I've long been an admirer of shots and the endlessly creative editorial Danny and his team put out, so to finally be joining forces is terrifically exciting," said Jamie Madge, Worldwide Editor for Source Creative. "Over the next few months, I think subscribers to both services can look forward to something really special."

The acquisition, announced on the second day of Cannes Lions, will be celebrated at the shots annual, invitation only, beach party on Thursday, June 21st.

About Source Creative

Source Creative is the world's leading commercial information and archival resource for ad agencies, production companies, advertisers, and other members of the global creative community. Its platform provides subscribers with an unparalleled wealth of data around TV commercials, music videos, branded content and viral videos. A business unit of Extreme Reach, Source Creative is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and has offices in London, Melbourne and Amsterdam. Extreme Reach is a cloud-based enterprise platform for the brand advertising ecosystem with the core technology essential for the seamless activation of TV and Video campaigns and the management of talent and rights.

About shots

Launched in 1990, shots is the world's leading commercials title, providing news, insight and inspiration for creatives internationally as well as being the foremost source of news and information for the creative community.

