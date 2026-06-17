Extreme Weather and Geopolitical Tensions Are Reshaping Americans' Travel Decisions This Summer

New research shares that younger American travelers are more likely to cite extreme weather and illness as leading concerns

RICHMOND, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are eager to travel this summer, but growing concerns around extreme weather, global instability, and safety are increasingly influencing where, and how they vacation, according to Allianz Partners' Global Travel Confidence Index* (GTCI). While seven in ten Americans (70%) plan to travel this summer, travelers are navigating a more uncertain global landscape shaped by climate events, geopolitical tensions, and travel disruptions.

The GTCI survey of American travelers found other common concerns, some of which may be mitigated by travel insurance protection, include significant travel delays and trip cancellations (56%), the potential for getting ill while on vacation (46%), lost or delayed luggage (44%) or a medical emergency while traveling (42%).

"Travelers today are facing a more complex landscape than ever before," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "With risks like severe weather, and disruptions on the rise, travelers are being more thoughtful about planning. As travelers invest significant time and money into vacations, planning ahead and protecting those trips with travel insurance can provide critical peace of mind in an unpredictable world."

American Travelers Navigate Growing Global Uncertainty

Global uncertainty is progressively impacting how Americans approach travel this summer, as concerns around geopolitical tensions, border restrictions, and personal safety continue to weigh on travelers. Nearly two in three Americans (63%) surveyed say they are concerned about the global geopolitical situation, while 62% cite broader safety and security concerns as factors shaping their travel mindset. As ongoing conflicts in regions such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East continue to dominate headlines, many travelers are becoming more cautious about international trips and reevaluating where they feel comfortable visiting.

These concerns may be contributing to a more domestically focused summer travel season for Americans compared to travelers globally. Just 19% of Americans plan to travel abroad this summer, significantly lower than the global average of 36%, while half (50%) say stricter border controls and travel advisories are swaying their destination choices. Younger Americans remain the most willing to travel internationally, with 25% of those under 35 planning trips abroad, while men are more than twice as likely as women to head to Europe this summer (11% vs. 5%). Women, meanwhile, are significantly more likely than men to skip summer travel altogether (36% vs. 24%), underscoring how safety concerns and global instability may be disproportionately affecting traveler confidence.

Americans Reconsider Destinations Amid Weather Concerns

Extreme weather is steadily becoming an important factor in how Americans plan their summer vacations, as travelers grow more mindful of the risks posed by climate-related events. More than two-thirds of American travelers surveyed (68%) say they now take environmental risks and extreme weather, including hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, droughts, tornadoes, and heatwaves, into consideration when choosing where to travel. With travelers continuing to witness severe weather events disrupt destinations across the U.S. and abroad, from record-breaking heat in Europe to hurricane threats along coastal regions and wildfire activity in popular vacation areas, nearly half of those surveyed (47%) say extreme weather conditions are among their top travel concerns this summer.

Younger travelers are leading this shift toward climate-conscious travel planning. Americans under 35 are significantly more likely (78%) than older generations to factor environmental risks into their vacation decisions, while Gen Z (55%) and Millennials (54%) express heightened concern about the risk of extreme weather and the broader climate crisis on their summer travel plans. As uncertainty around travel conditions grows, many travelers are also looking for added reassurance when booking trips.

For American travelers, peace of mind in the face of the unknown is the top reason for purchasing insurance, exceeding that of the average global traveler. This need for assurance is especially significant given the current geopolitical climate, extreme weather, and frequent flight delays.

The Global Travel Confidence Index was conducted by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners. Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners that was fielded between March 20 and April 14, 2026. A total of n=2001 Americans over 18 participated in the survey which was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Americans adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400) and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners