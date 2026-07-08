As Travel Uncertainty Persists, Americans Turn to Travel Insurance for Peace of Mind and Protection

Allianz Partners' Global Travel Confidence Index finds that American travelers are valuing flexibility, fast claims, and coverage for the unexpected

RICHMOND, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans navigate a travel landscape shaped by flight disruptions, extreme weather events, and rising travel costs, many are taking steps to protect their travel investments. According to the recent Global Travel Confidence Index* (GTCI) survey from Allianz Partners, more than four in ten Americans (42%) have purchased or are likely to purchase travel insurance for their summer trips, citing peace of mind and protection against unforeseen events as primary motivations.

This year's GTCI findings come as travelers continue to invest significantly in vacations and experiences this summer, making travel protection an increasingly important part of trip planning. Whether it's a family vacation, a bucket-list cruise, or a trip built around a special event, travel insurance can help protect those investments from unexpected disruptions.

Peace of Mind Remains the Primary Driver

In an environment where weather events and airline disruptions can quickly impact travel plans, travelers are increasingly seeking reassurance that they have support if something unexpected occurs. Among those planning to travel with insurance, the leading reasons for purchasing it, beyond peace of mind and general security, are:

Protection against unforeseen travel disruptions

Trip cancellation reimbursement

Medical assistance while traveling

Reimbursement for medical expenses abroad

Coverage for baggage issues

Different Generations Prioritize Different Types of Coverage

As travel becomes more diverse and experience-driven, travelers are looking for insurance products that can adapt to their specific needs. American travelers planning to purchase travel insurance say the most important provider qualities are:

Coverage options and flexibility (58%)

Easy and fast claims processing (50%)

Access to a 24/7 contact center (45%)

The survey also shows that travelers who have or plan to purchase insurance prioritize different types of protection based on their life stage and travel style:

Higher-Income Travelers – Focus on protection against unforeseen travel disruptions, reflecting growing awareness of the financial impact that delays, cancellations, missed connections, or other travel interruptions can create.

Focus on protection against unforeseen travel disruptions, reflecting growing awareness of the financial impact that delays, cancellations, missed connections, or other travel interruptions can create. Boomers – Rank the highest value on trip cancellation coverage, with 94% citing it as important.

Rank the highest value on trip cancellation coverage, with 94% citing it as important. Millennials – Place a strong emphasis on protection from travel disruptions and are more likely to seek flexibility and digital service experiences.

Place a strong emphasis on protection from travel disruptions and are more likely to seek flexibility and digital service experiences. Gen Z – 72% say someone else recommended or arranged the coverage for them, highlighting the growing role of family members, travel advisors, and travel providers in educating travelers about the value of protection. These younger travelers lead in prioritizing medical assistance and repatriation coverage (82%) while also valuing digital experiences and self-service capabilities.

Opportunity for Education Remains

While many travelers recognize the benefits of travel insurance, the survey also highlights an opportunity for continued consumer education. Among those who do not plan to purchase travel insurance, more than half (51%) believe the risk of something going wrong is too low, while 35% say travel insurance is too expensive.

"Travel insurance isn't just about protecting against major emergencies, it's about helping travelers navigate the unexpected with confidence," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "Many travelers don't realize the breadth of support available through travel protection until they need it. The right coverage can provide valuable assistance before and during a trip, allowing travelers to focus on enjoying their journey."

Why Buying When You Book Is Important to Your Coverage

As summer travel heats up, nearly half (48%) of Americans planning to travel with insurance purchase it at the same time they book their trip, a method Allianz Partners feels passionate about for its customers. Purchasing travel insurance at the point of booking, including flights or accommodations, can reimburse losses caused by covered, unexpected cancellations, interruptions, and delays that may derail a trip. Travel insurance can also provide coverage for covered medical emergencies and baggage delays or losses while traveling, giving travelers significant peace of mind before they leave home.

With Americans continuing to prioritize travel despite economic pressures, GTCI emphasizes that travelers are increasingly viewing travel insurance not as an optional add-on, but as an important tool which can help to protect their trip costs and their peace of mind.

About the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index

The Global Travel Confidence Index was conducted by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners. Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners that was fielded between March 20 and April 14, 2026. A total of n=2001 Americans over 18 participated in the survey which was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Americans adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400) and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners