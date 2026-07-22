Technology is Transforming Summer Travel and American Travelers Are All In

New research shares that 37% of Americans planning to travel this summer are using AI to help plan their vacations.

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From AI-powered trip planning to work-from-anywhere lifestyles, technology is transforming the way Americans travel. New data from Allianz Partners' GlobalTravel Confidence Index* (GTCI) notes that today's travelers are increasingly embracing digital tools to plan, manage, and protect their journeys, while also expecting seamless, app-driven experiences every step of the way.

"Technology is transforming how people research, plan and manage travel," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "Today's travelers expect seamless digital experiences at every stage of their journey. From AI-powered trip planning to real-time travel assistance, the industry is evolving to meet those expectations, and travel insurance is no exception. Travelers increasingly want protection that is accessible, personalized, and available at their fingertips."

AI Is Becoming a Mainstream Travel Planning Tool

The rise of artificial intelligence ("AI") is helping fuel this transformation in travel with more than one-third (37%) of American travelers using or planning to use artificial intelligence to help plan vacations.

Common AI-powered travel activities include:

Destination recommendations

Itinerary creation

Restaurant suggestions

Budget planning

Activity recommendations

Travel research

As travelers increasingly turn to digital assistants and personalized recommendations, the survey suggests AI is rapidly becoming a standard tool for trip planning, particularly among digitally savvy travelers seeking convenience and personalization.

The Rise of Bleisure and Digital Nomads

Technology is also blurring the lines between work and leisure travel, otherwise known as "bleisure". Bleisure travel, a blend of business and leisure, reflects a broader shift in workplace flexibility and traveler behavior, as remote work technologies continue to enable Americans to extend trips beyond traditional vacation windows. From logging into meetings from beach destinations to extending overseas stays while working remotely, travelers are increasingly building work and leisure into the same journey.

Among American travelers:

Over one-quarter (28%) of Americans plan to work remotely for a few weeks.

Almost a quarter (23%) say they aspire to work remotely for several months, embracing a digital nomad lifestyle.

As a result, destinations around the world are adapting to accommodate longer stays and remote workers through expanded co-working spaces, enhanced connectivity, and digital nomad visa programs designed to attract location-independent professionals.

Gen Z and Millennials Are Driving Digital Expectations

As travelers become more digitally connected, their expectations for travel services, including travel protection, are evolving as well.

The survey found that among American travelers who plan to purchase travel insurance:

Nearly two-thirds (64%) say they expect or value 24/7 access to customer support and emergency assistance through a mobile app.

Almost half (48%) want the ability to view and manage their policy digitally.

45% are interested in starting claims online and having potential disruptions handled automatically.

Gen Z (29%) and Millennials (26%) are significantly more likely than older travelers to prioritize digital user experiences from travel insurance providers. Gen Z travelers are also the most likely to value self-service portals, with 35% preferring the ability to independently manage their travel protection and support needs online. These travelers expect fast, intuitive, and mobile-first interactions throughout their travel journey.

What This Means for the Travel Industry

The GTCI suggest that while destinations still matter, the importance of how travelers experience and manage their journeys is increasingly being shaped by technology, as reflected in the following travel trends:

Artificial Intelligence Adoption – Travelers increasingly rely on AI-powered planning tools for research and trip organization.

Travelers increasingly rely on AI-powered planning tools for research and trip organization. Remote Work and Bleisure Travel – The distinction between work and leisure travel continues to blur.

The distinction between work and leisure travel continues to blur. Mobile-First Customer Experiences – Travelers expect support and services to be available through smartphones and apps.

Travelers expect support and services to be available through smartphones and apps. Self-Service and Automation – Consumers increasingly prefer digital tools that enable self-management and faster resolution of issues.

Consumers increasingly prefer digital tools that enable self-management and faster resolution of issues. Digital Travel Protection – Travel insurance is evolving from a transactional product into a digitally enabled travel companion.

The Allyz® mobile app designed by Allianz Partners is a digital platform for travelers seeking more control over the unpredictable. From accessing medical care to filing and tracking insurance claims, the free-to-download and to use travel solution aims to centralize services that traditionally required multiple calls, forms, or local knowledge.

About the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index

The Global Travel Confidence Index was conducted by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners. Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners that was fielded between March 20 and April 14, 2026. A total of n=2001 Americans over 18 participated in the survey which was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Americans adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400) and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners and Allyz are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners. Allyz Alert Center requires geolocation features to be enabled. Alert Center and other Allyz app functions and features are subject to the Allyz app Terms of Use. See Allyz app Terms of Use for more details.

SOURCE Allianz Partners