Extremely Active Hurricane Forecast Highlights the Importance of Resilient Solar Power

Maxeon solar panels uniquely capable to meet mission-critical energy needs in harsh environments

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasters at Colorado State University have predicted an "extremely active," record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, with the highest number of hurricanes ever predicted since the team began releasing forecasts in 1995. This raises concerns about power and electrical interruptions that could severely impact commercial operations for business and mission-critical services provided by hospitals, fire departments, law enforcement, and other first responders.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, believes that solar power systems can provide the resilience and reliability needed to keep energy flowing during the most challenging conditions. Salt Energy, a Maxeon Commercial Partner based in Florida, designs and installs commercial and community solar systems featuring Maxeon panels with hurricane resistance in mind, capable of withstanding the highest wind loads of 180 mph, ensuring resilience and reliability in the face of extreme weather events.

"We specialize in technology and engineering designed to withstand the high wind loads and corrosive environments of the Caribbean region, and our installations are enabled by the unmatched reliability, performance and durability of Maxeon solar panels," said David Kaul, Vice President of Salt Energy. "We believe in the importance of designing for remote and harsh conditions, with the highest standard of quality and resiliency for high-velocity hurricane zones and coastal exposure."

Three award winning projects in particular, have been noted as examples of commercial and micro-grid installations delivering exceptional, hurricane resilient energy production, designed by Salt Energy using Maxeon panels:

On the island of Montserrat , a comprehensive system that earned a CREF Award for Best Distributed Generation Project includes a 750 KW-AC PV field on five acres, with battery storage, 11.4 KV grid connection and rooftop PV rated 180 mph exposure category D. This renewable energy plant with batteries replaces diesel generator power and reduces spinning reserve requirements, leading to substantial savings throughout the year.

, a comprehensive system that earned a CREF Award for includes a 750 KW-AC PV field on five acres, with battery storage, 11.4 KV grid connection and rooftop PV rated 180 mph exposure category D. This renewable energy plant with batteries replaces diesel generator power and reduces spinning reserve requirements, leading to substantial savings throughout the year. Badia Spices installed 7,200 Maxeon 450-watt modules at their facility in Miami, Florida . This 3.24 MWp installation is the largest private solar project and the largest commercial rooftop project in the state. This Solar Builder Magazine Project of the Year award winner has a design wind load of 175 mph, exposure C. It provides all the energy for the air condition loads, production loads, and warehouse operations for this 300,000 square foot facility, saving more than $400,000 in utility costs each year.

. This 3.24 MWp installation is the largest private solar project and the largest commercial rooftop project in the state. This award winner has a design wind load of 175 mph, exposure C. It provides all the energy for the air condition loads, production loads, and warehouse operations for this 300,000 square foot facility, saving more than in utility costs each year. The solar installation on Ragged Island, Bahamas earned a CREF Award for Best Energy Resilience Project and was also featured in an episode of the "60 Minutes" TV program. It features a 400KWp PV field, battery storage and 12.47 KV grid connection, rated 180 mph, exposure D. This solar microgrid provides over 95% of the energy needs of Ragged Island, often allowing diesel-powered generators to be turned off for weeks at a time.

"As extreme weather events become increasingly common, more solar customers are relying on Maxeon to deliver the most robust performance, efficiency and reliability to keep their power flowing and operations uninterrupted," said Vikas Desai, Chief Commercial Officer, Maxeon. "The unique cell design, materials and manufacturing processes of our panels enable superior performance and energy output over time, with greater durability in tough environments. Together with our partners, we're delivering exceptional, proven technology backed by the peace of mind provided by the industry's most robust 40-year warranty."

For more information on resilient solar energy solutions for commercial and industrial installations, visit www.saltenergy.com and www.maxeon.com.

