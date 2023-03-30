Extremely Robust Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Featuring 100+ Companies Expected to Change the Pace of the ARDS Treatment | DelveInsight

The rise in the incidence of ARDS stimulates the research and development of the drug, as it is likely to provide an appropriate environment for newer products to be profitable. Companies across the globe have shifted their focus toward the treatment of ARDS. The increase in the incidence will potentiate the treatment market for ARDS. Treatment goals, such as "permissive atelectasis", "permissive hypercapnia", and even "permissive hypoxemia", have been introduced as targets of ventilatory support. Together with the increased knowledge and understanding of how mechanical ventilation can harm the lungs, a major effort has been put into preventing or shortening the use of mechanical ventilation as much as possible and using settings that are considered to be "lung-protective." Several other supportive care options are available, but they all do not withstand the current needs of patients for this indication.

DelveInsight's acute respiratory distress syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 105+ pipeline therapies for acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment. Key acute respiratory distress syndrome companies such as Biocon, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Humanigen, Mesoblast, Sage Therapeutics, Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, EUSA Pharma, Veru Healthcare, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, NovImmune SA, Constant Therapeutics, Windtree Therapeutics, Acticor Biotech, Direct Biologics, F4 Pharma, Apeiron Biologics, Trevena, Synact Pharma, Pluristem Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others are evaluating new acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising acute respiratory distress syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Itolizumab, ZYESAMI, Lenzilumab, Remestemcel-L, Brexanolone, SFX-01, DMX-200, Tradipitant, Siltuximab, VERU 111, BIO 11006, FP025, Alteplase, Sarconeos Zavegepant, EB 05, USB 002, Sinapultide, Glenzocimab, DB 001, FX06, APN01, TRV 027, AP1189, PLX PAD, Zilucoplan, CHF5633 , and others.

and others. In March 2023 , Tetra Bio-Pharma received up to $150,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to enable the development of its ARDS-003 oral formulation. Specifically, the funds will be used to optimize the formulation and perform animal non-GLP Pharmacokinetic Studies.

, Tetra Bio-Pharma received up to in funding from the of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project to enable the development of its ARDS-003 oral formulation. Specifically, the funds will be used to optimize the formulation and perform animal non-GLP Pharmacokinetic Studies. In February 2021 , Avid Bioservices and Humanigen announced that they had entered into a manufacturing services agreement to expand production capacity for lenzilumab. Under the terms of this Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) agreement, Avid would initiate technical transfer and analytical validation activities for lenzilumab with the goal of delivering cGMP drug substance batches to support Humanigen's regulatory and potential commercial activities.

The acute respiratory distress syndrome pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the acute respiratory distress syndrome clinical trial landscape.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressing condition that primarily affects the critically ill. The most serious complication of ARDS is fluid leaking into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. The ARDS causes are classified as direct or indirect lung injuries. Direct lung injuries include pneumonia, aspiration, trauma, and others. Examples of indirect lung injuries include pancreatic inflammation, severe infection (also known as sepsis), blood transfusions, burns, and pharmaceutical responses.

ARDS symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever; in some cases, high heart rates and rapid breathing have also been observed. Patients with ARDS may experience chest pain, especially during inhalation, and some may develop blue nails and lips due to drastically reduced oxygen levels in the blood. Mechanical ventilation, stress ulcer and venous thromboembolism prevention, nutritional support, and underlying damage therapy are all part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment.

A snapshot of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Remestemcel-L Mesoblast Phase III Cell replacements Intravenous SFX-01 Evgen Pharma Phase II/III Androgen receptor antagonists; Hedgehog protein modulators; Histone deacetylase inhibitors; NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants; Wnt signalling pathway modulators Oral EB05 Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio Phase II/III Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists Intravenous MultiStem Athersys/Healios Phase II/III Cell replacements Intravenous Alteplase Boehringer Ingelheim/Genentech Phase II/III Fibrinolytic agents; Plasminogen activator stimulants; Plasminogen activators Intravenous BIO-11006 BioMarck Pharmaceuticals Phase II Myristoylated alanine-rich C kinase substrate inhibitors Inhalation Lucinactant Windtree Therapeutics Phase II Cell membrane permeability enhancers Intratracheal Solnatide Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH Phase II Sodium channel agonists Inhalation

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

The acute respiratory distress syndrome pipeline report proffers an integral view of acute respiratory distress syndrome emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Androgen receptor antagonists, Hedgehog protein modulators, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants, Wnt signalling pathway modulators, Cell replacements, Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists, Fibrinolytic agents, Plasminogen activator stimulants, Plasminogen activators, Myristoylated alanine-rich C kinase substrate inhibitors, Cell membrane permeability enhancers, Sodium channel agonists

Androgen receptor antagonists, Hedgehog protein modulators, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants, Wnt signalling pathway modulators, Cell replacements, Toll-like receptor 4 antagonists, Fibrinolytic agents, Plasminogen activator stimulants, Plasminogen activators, Myristoylated alanine-rich C kinase substrate inhibitors, Cell membrane permeability enhancers, Sodium channel agonists Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies : Biocon, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Humanigen, Mesoblast, Sage Therapeutics, Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, EUSA Pharma, Veru Healthcare, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, NovImmune SA, Constant Therapeutics, Windtree Therapeutics, Acticor Biotech, Direct Biologics, F4 Pharma, Apeiron Biologics, Trevena, Synact Pharma, Pluristem Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others.

: Biocon, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Humanigen, Mesoblast, Sage Therapeutics, Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, EUSA Pharma, Veru Healthcare, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, NovImmune SA, Constant Therapeutics, Windtree Therapeutics, Acticor Biotech, Direct Biologics, F4 Pharma, Apeiron Biologics, Trevena, Synact Pharma, Pluristem Therapeutics, UCB Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others. Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: Itolizumab, ZYESAMI, Lenzilumab, Remestemcel-L, Brexanolone, SFX-01, DMX-200, Tradipitant, Siltuximab, VERU 111, BIO 11006, FP025, Alteplase, Sarconeos Zavegepant, EB 05, USB 002, Sinapultide, Glenzocimab, DB 001, FX06, APN01, TRV 027, AP1189, PLX PAD, Zilucoplan, CHF5633 , and others.

Table of Contents

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

