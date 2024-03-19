ExtriCARE USA Introduces the ExtriCARE 1000 NPWT System

NORRISTOWN, Pa., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtriCARE USA, a leader in advanced wound care solutions, proudly announces the launch of the ExtriCARE 1000 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System. This novel device ushers in a new era for NPWT, combining lightweight design with powerful functionality to meet the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers.

The ExtriCARE 1000 sets a new standard in wound care therapy with its tailored approach. Offering three pressure settings and two operational modes (continuous or intermittent), the system allows for personalized treatment plans, ensuring optimal care for patients with various wound types but mainly focusing on closed incisional wounds. The device's 50cc canister efficiently manages exudate to help prevent complications like pooling or skin maceration.

Designed for patient comfort and mobility, the ExtriCARE 1000 is compact and lightweight, weighing just 0.5 lbs., facilitating ease of use in various care settings. Mobility is its main feature, while continuous support without time restrictions reflects ExtriCARE's commitment to delivering enduring value in wound care management.

The ExtriCARE 1000 offers versatility and utilizes ExtriCARE's hybrid NPWT (hNPWT) philosophy. This philosophy blends the benefits of traditional and single-use NPWT to offer a continuum of care that can enhance healing outcomes.

Regulatory cleared by the FDA and with CE certification pending in Europe, the ExtriCARE 1000 is poised to be transformative in global wound care markets.

Training and support for clinical users are bolstered by a dedicated website (which will be available soon), complete with a user-friendly interface and access to comprehensive training materials and a device operation overview.

About ExtriCARE USA

ExtriCARE USA is a provider of innovative wound care technologies. Based in Norristown, PA, the company specializes in developing NPWT solutions that improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.

