Extu Cares Delivers Support to Ronald McDonald House Charities

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu , a leading provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, recently selected Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) as its nonprofit of choice in North America. As its kickoff project for RMHC, the team assembled activity, hygiene, laundry and snack kits, then delivered them to two different RMHC locations, one in Austin, and the other in Atlanta, where they enjoyed a visit and tour.

Ex

"Extu Cares, our volunteer initiative, is a reflection of our company's culture and core values," said Extu's CEO Steve Prebble. "We know the work we do affects the lives of people all around the world. We drive growth for companies, build futures for individuals and provide rewarding new experiences for millions."

Nichole Gunn, Extu's Chief Marketing Officer added, "We are committed to having a positive impact in our communities and beyond, and are proud to assist this organization which does such vital work in Atlanta and around the world. We believe that children are the future and those struggling with illnesses deserve our help."

In January, the company brought employees (some from as far as the United Kingdom and Australia) under one roof at its brand-new office space in Ashford Greens. During the introductory event to launch the relationship between Extu and RMHC, Alissa Scherb, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities' Manager of Corporate and Foundation Relations, was on hand to share moving stories of interacting with the families and children.

At a Ronald McDonald House, families can stay together, rest and recharge, enjoy home-cooked meals and receive compassionate hospitality from staff and volunteers—all just minutes from the hospital where their child is receiving care. Volunteers help to offset costs and allow the Charity to direct more donations to services supporting children and their families.

Ms. Scherb commented, "Along with the much-needed kits, the Extu Cares team brought us great energy and heartfelt support, lifting the spirits of the staff, children and families. This is what community is all about."

Extu, which has been based in Atlanta since its inception, recently moved into a new Head Office in Ashford Green. The global firm has an additional North American office in Austin, TX, as well as locations in Sydney, Australia and Bracknell, United Kingdom.

About Extu

Extu is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit extu.com .

SOURCE Extu