Extu Moves into New Head Office in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu, a leading provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, announced it has moved into new Head Office at 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta. The 13,000-square-foot space in Ashford Greens features an open-concept design.

Extu's new office space at Ashford Greens offers a bright, flexible workspace, modern open concept, and plenty of space for collaboration and strong communication.
"The new location offers improved accessibility and convenience for our staff," said Steve Prebble, Extu's Chief Executive Officer. "Its proximity to major highways, as well as local dining, hotels, meeting spaces, and venues, supports our objective to provide a workspace that is both modern and conducive to our collaborative and innovative work culture."

Prebble continued, "Extu is both rooted in Atlanta and a global firm, an identity that is well-reflected in this energizing, expansive new space. We've done away with cubicles in favor of an open floor plan and added more conference space to foster communication and internal growth, aligning with the open culture of our brand."

The Extu team was inspired by the bright, flexible workspace of Ashford Greens, in addition to the building amenities, which include a gym, on-site cafeteria, ample parking, shared meeting space and high-end interiors, and more.

According to Jeb Gordon, Senior Vice President, SK Commercial Realty, "SKCR is proud to have represented Extu in facilitating their new lease. The Central Perimeter submarket was an excellent choice for several reasons, including accessibility for employees. SKCR was able to locate a recently vacated space that fit Extu's spatial program well. With the help of Vickers Design Group and Cornerstone Contracting, Extu was able to move into their new office within two months of lease execution."

Extu has an additional North American office in Austin, TX, as well as locations in Sydney, Australia and Bracknell, United Kingdom.

Extu provides solutions that help manufacturers and dealers retain and grow their channel by providing through-channel marketing automation, travel incentives, and an online rewards platform. It recently introduced GoTu Grow and GoTu Rewards, two new affordable, easy-to-launch solutions created to fuel the growth of small (SMB) to midmarket companies.

About Extu
Extu is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit extu.com.

