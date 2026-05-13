Exus Renewables North America Launches Anomaly+, Adding Predictive Maintenance to Its ExusIQ+ Asset Optimization Suite

Advanced monitoring system delivers $1,000 per MW per year in value through early fault detection across wind and solar assets

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May 13, 2026 – Exus Renewables North America, a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects, announced the launch of Anomaly+, the newest addition to its ExusIQ+ performance optimization suite. Building on Exus' proven anomaly detection methodology, Anomaly+ delivers predictive maintenance capabilities with an average benefit of approximately $1,000 per megawatt per year across operating assets, driven by avoided downtime, faster issue resolution, and improved energy capture.

Renewable energy operators lose hundreds of millions of dollars annually to undetected equipment failures and gradual performance degradation. Conventional monitoring tools are often limited to inverter- or site-level data, meaning localized faults can persist undetected for weeks or months before triggering an alarm, allowing energy losses, mechanical wear, and repair costs to compound. As the U.S. grid adds gigawatts of new capacity each year, protecting that investment requires operational intelligence that keeps pace with the scale of deployment. For developers competing in a cost-sensitive market, continuous performance improvement is a core competitive differentiator.

Unlike traditional monitoring tools tied to specific data sources, Anomaly+ works across the entire asset lifecycle, from due diligence through full operations, allowing Exus to identify performance gaps and optimization opportunities from acquisition onboarding, rather than waiting months to establish operational baselines.

"With our ExusIQ+ suite, we're not just building renewable energy projects, we're advancing the science behind them," said Jim Spencer, president and CEO of Exus Renewables North America. A developer's job doesn't end at commissioning. We have an obligation to continuously push operations forward by driving down costs, improving competitiveness, and delivering more value from every asset we touch."

"By applying advanced machine learning models, we're able to generate performance baselines within hours of data acquisition and detect statistically significant anomalies in real time," said Dhaval Bhalodia, head of operations at Exus Renewables North America. "This precision enables our engineers to isolate component-level variances, from individual combiner boxes to turbine sensors, and implement targeted interventions that reduce downtime and optimize asset performance."

The platform leverages machine learning to continuously analyze operational data, identifying anomalies that indicate potential equipment failures or configuration issues before they escalate across both solar and wind assets.

In solar facilities, Anomaly+ analyzes performance at the combiner box level, allowing Exus to pinpoint underperforming strings or electrical components before issues propagate across an entire inverter or array. At one solar site, the platform identified underperformance isolated to a small group of strings within a single combiner box, an issue that had not yet impacted inverter-level output.

In wind operations, the system has demonstrated the ability to surface issues well before conventional alarms trigger. At one site, Anomaly+ flagged a single turbine exhibiting tower vibration levels nearly twice the site average despite no active alerts from the OEM monitoring system. Further analysis isolated the issue to blade pitch behavior inconsistent with peer turbines, and field verification confirmed a misalignment of approximately two degrees. Left unaddressed, the fault would have caused ongoing production losses and accelerated mechanical wear; early intervention avoided an estimated 3% annual energy loss on the affected turbine and delivered six-figure lifetime value from a single correction.

In a separate case, the platform flagged abnormal thermal behavior in a turbine's pitch system before any fault code was triggered, enabling a cooling fan replacement that avoided an estimated $10,000–$50,000 in downtime and secondary damage.

In several cases, early detection has prevented losses ranging from tens of thousands to six figures per event, depending on the severity of the issue and component involved.

Key benefits of the Anomaly+ tool include:

$1,000 per MW per year average benefit through avoided downtime and fixed performance issues

Solar monitoring with combiner box-level detection

Wind turbine anomaly detection and diagnostics

Flexible deployment from due diligence through operations

The launch of Anomaly+ follows the successful introduction of Pitch Power+ last year. Additional products within the ExusIQ+ suite are planned for release throughout 2026.

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across the United States. Operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque with over 90 employees, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 6 gigawatts in its total portfolio and 764 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and clean energy goals.

Contact:

Sarah McAllister

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

(212) 220-6045

SOURCE Exus Renewables North America