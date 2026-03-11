Exus Renewables North America Onboards 437MW of Texas Solar Assets in Partnership with Nuveen Infrastructure

Three utility-scale solar projects mark milestone in Exus' continued North American expansion

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exus Renewables North America, a leading expert in powering sustainable investments through operational excellence, has been appointed by Nuveen Infrastructure, a global investment manager, to provide asset management services for three utility-scale solar projects in Texas, totaling 437MWdc.

Texas continues to lead the nation's renewable energy boom, with solar capacity growing by over 40% annually as the ERCOT grid increasingly relies on clean power to meet surging electricity demand from data centers, manufacturing, and population growth. The Lone Star State now accounts for nearly one-third of all U.S. solar installations, making operational excellence critical for investors seeking to capitalize on this unprecedented expansion.

The three newly onboarded projects, Project Sol, Project Crown, and Project Files, reinforce Exus Renewables North America's position as a trusted long-term partner in the North American renewables market and mark the continuation of a growing relationship with Nuveen Infrastructure.

The projects represent a significant expansion of Exus Renewables North America's partnership with Nuveen Infrastructure and bring the company's North American solar portfolio under management to over 3300 MW across multiple markets. Located strategically across Falls County, Chilton, and Hill County, Itasca, Texas, the projects will benefit from Exus Renewables North America's integrated asset management model, combining advanced technical oversight, real-time financial performance tracking, and long-term operational strategy to ensure the assets deliver stable, optimized returns.

The multi-year agreement will enable Exus Renewables North America to deploy its full suite of technical and commercial asset management services, leveraging data-driven analytics and on-site operational expertise to maximize energy production and extend asset life in the competitive ERCOT market.

"This 437MW portfolio represents a major step forward in our strategic partnership with Nuveen Infrastructure and underscores the growing demand for specialized solar asset management in high-growth markets like Texas," said Dhaval Bhalodia, Head of Operations at Exus Renewables North America. "Our integrated approach combines deep technical expertise with financial optimization to ensure these projects deliver maximum value throughout their operational life, particularly critical as ERCOT continues to evolve and present new grid opportunities."

"We're pleased to significantly expand our collaboration with Exus Renewables North America as we integrate Sol, Crown, and Files into our renewable energy portfolio," said Dries Bruyland, Head of US Clean Energy, at Nuveen Infrastructure. "Exus Renewables North America's proven track record in optimizing solar performance and managing complex utility-scale assets gives us confidence in our ability to deliver strong, stable returns for our investors while contributing to Texas' clean energy leadership."

The Texas solar mandate follows Exus Renewables North America's recent expansion across multiple North American markets. As institutional investors, utilities, and corporations continue to seek experienced partners to navigate the complexities of utility-scale renewable operations, Exus Renewables North America remains focused on delivering operational excellence and driving the energy transition at scale.

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across the United States. Operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque with over 100 employees, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 5.8 gigawatts in its total portfolio and 764 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and clean energy goals.

