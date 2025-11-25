Exxat Partners with Continuum Therapy Partners to Strengthen Clinical Education and Workforce Development Across Post-Acute and Outpatient Care Settings

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations across the country are reframing clinical education as a strategic investment in developing the rehabilitation workforce of the future. Exxat is pleased to welcome Continuum Therapy Partners to the Exxat One network, joining a growing community of health systems and academic programs committed to advancing clinical training, strengthening student learning, and supporting high-quality patient care.

Continuum Therapy Partners provides post-acute and outpatient rehabilitation services across nearly 200 facilities in 15 states, hosting physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology students from programs nationwide. Coordinating placements, onboarding, and compliance at this scale requires more than manual processes and isolated communication channels. It requires a unified infrastructure designed for visibility, collaboration, and long-term workforce alignment.

Exxat One provides that foundation. Purpose-built for multi-site therapy networks and health systems, the platform centralizes placement workflows, streamlines communication with schools, maintains compliance documentation, and offers real-time oversight across all participating sites. By implementing Exxat One, Continuum Therapy Partners is establishing a coordinated clinical education model that reduces administrative burden, strengthens the student experience, and supports a more intentional approach to workforce development.

This partnership reflects a broader movement in rehabilitation care toward modernizing clinical education operations. As workforce needs continue to grow, organizations are prioritizing systems that help students feel supported, clinicians feel prepared to teach, and leadership teams gain the insights needed to plan for the future. Technology-enabled coordination is becoming essential to ensuring consistency, expanding capacity, and building long-term pipelines of confident, well-prepared clinicians.

"We're thrilled to officially launch Exxat as our new student platform. This technology will help us stay connected with schools, streamline placements, and enhance the student experience across all Continuum Therapy Partners facilities," said Adam Morris, CEO, Continuum Therapy Partners.

"This partnership is about more than technology. It is about building capacity, supporting clinical educators, and helping Continuum Therapy Partners develop the clinicians and care teams of tomorrow," said Aarti Vaishnav, CEO, Exxat.

To learn more, visit continuumtherapy.com and exxat.com.

About Continuum Therapy Partners

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology solutions for clinical and experiential education in healthcare. Through its flagship platform, Exxat One, the company supports academic programs and healthcare organizations in managing student placements, onboarding, compliance, and reporting to strengthen operations and workforce development.

