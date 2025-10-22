Synchrony Rehab of Trilogy Health Services Partners with Exxat to Strengthen Workforce Development

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Rehab, the rehabilitation division of Trilogy Health Services, has partnered with Exxat to implement Exxat One as its centralized platform for managing student placements and onboarding.

Operating across eight states and more than 100 communities, Synchrony Rehab provides high-quality physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Through Exxat One, Synchrony Rehab will bring school partnerships, student requests, compliance workflows, and onboarding into one secure system. The platform simplifies operations while creating more opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in real-world rehabilitation settings.

"At Synchrony Rehab, supporting clinical placements reflects our dedication to growing the next generation of therapy professionals, providing hands-on learning, mentorship, and real-world experience to build a stronger, more skilled therapy community," said Lauren Mitchell, Area Delivery Manager at Synchrony Rehab.

"What makes this collaboration unique is how it supports both Trilogy Health Services and its rehabilitation division through a single, integrated system," said Aarti Vaishnav, CEO of Exxat. "With Exxat One, Synchrony Rehab can streamline placements and compliance while strengthening the bridge between education and workforce development."

By joining Exxat One's growing network of rehabilitation providers, health systems, and academic partners, Synchrony Rehab reinforces its commitment to advancing clinical education and preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The partnership reflects Trilogy's dedication to innovation and to creating meaningful pathways that connect education with employment.

To learn more, visit synchronyrehab.com and exxat.com .

About Synchrony Rehab

Synchrony Rehab, a part of Trilogy Health Services, provides therapy services across multiple states, delivering physical, occupational, and speech therapy with a focus on patient outcomes and community well-being. Beyond patient care, Synchrony is dedicated to supporting clinical education by offering students and clinicians opportunities to learn and grow within a professional healthcare environment.

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology solutions for clinical and experiential education in healthcare. With its flagship platform, Exxat One, Exxat empowers healthcare organizations and academic programs to streamline student placements, onboarding, compliance, and reporting, helping strengthen workforce pipelines and prepare the next generation of care providers.

