ExxonMobil Theater District Open House Returns

"Houston serves as one of the nation's great performing arts hubs, and we're excited to throw the doors wide open for everyone," said Executive Director of Houston Theater District Craig Hauschildt. "With ExxonMobil returning as title sponsor, we're able to expand opportunities for the community to experience the artistry, education and joy that these organizations bring to our city."

In 2025, the event resumed for the first time since 2019, drawing nearly 7,500 participants. Organizers are hoping for even more visitors this year.

"This event is a powerful reminder of Houston's position as an international cultural destination and our shared pride in the arts," said Chair of the Houston Theater District Board of Directors Meg Booth. "The variety of theaters, performing arts organizations and cultural diversity is on display and completely free for guests of all ages to explore — whether that's a backstage tour, a performance or a hands-on activity for kids."

What to Expect in 2026

Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun, culminating in a free Houston Symphony concert — bringing back this much beloved Open House tradition — making the magic of live orchestral music accessible to all. To give an overview of the day, opening ceremonies will be hosted in Lynn Wyatt Square, spotlighting artists and programming from each of the Theater District's renowned arts organizations.

Here are some other event highlights, with much more to discover in the full schedule:

Performing Arts Houston hosts an enriching, interactive, family workshop with an Ailey Arts in Education Teaching Artist.

hosts an enriching, interactive, family workshop with an Ailey Arts in Education Teaching Artist. Houston Grand Opera invites everyone to step into the world of opera — not just as spectators, but as active participants in their high-energy, performance of Music-Stories-OPERA! at the Wortham Center.

invites everyone to step into the world of opera — not just as spectators, but as active participants in their high-energy, performance of at the Wortham Center. Houston Ballet II performs excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and more.

performs excerpts from and more. DACAMERA activates Lynn Wyatt Square and the Center for Dance through jazz and chamber music.

activates Lynn Wyatt Square and the Center for Dance through jazz and chamber music. Alley Theatre offers stage combat demonstrations and other high-energy fun for all.

offers stage combat demonstrations and other high-energy fun for all. Hobby Center's Discovery Series features some of Houston's best artists across dance, music and theater at Zilkha Hall.

features some of Houston's best artists across dance, music and theater at Zilkha Hall. Theatre Under the Stars brings music and movement with interactive musical theater workshops at the Hobby Center.

brings music and movement with interactive musical theater workshops at the Hobby Center. And tons of creative fun like an instrument petting zoo, face painting and more!

These participating arts organizations, along with the support of Houston First and Downtown Houston+, showcase the full scope of Houston's Theater District. Together, they reflect a collaborative arts community that fuels a thriving $1.3 billion annual arts economy — and creates unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike.

"This event isn't just a part of Houston, it's part of family histories, too," said Hauschildt. "Last year, we heard from parents who first attended in the '90s and were returning with their own kids. Every visit is an opportunity to continue that tradition."

About ExxonMobil Theater District Open House

ExxonMobil Theater District Open House is a free, annual celebration produced by Houston Theater District and its resident arts organizations. The event showcases the district's venues and companies through performances, arts experiences and family activities — reinforcing Downtown Houston as an internationally recognized destination for world-class performing arts.

For updates, transportation and full event details as they are announced, visit houstontheaterdistrict.org/open-house

Media Contact:

Houston Theater District / ExxonMobil Theater District Open House

[email protected]

SOURCE Houston Theater District