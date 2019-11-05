EY adds Kristi Kennedy to Office of Public Policy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP announced today that Kristi Kennedy has joined the firm's Office of Public Policy as Director of Legislative and Strategic Engagement based in Washington, DC. She joins from Subject Matter, a leading advocacy and communications firm, where she represented clients on a variety of legislative matters, particularly in the financial services, transportation and communications sectors.

Kennedy will be a vital contributor to EY legislative and political functions and will broaden the firm's connectivity with key Washington policymakers.

"Kristi's deep experience tackling complex policy matters and leveraging a broad network of Washington stakeholders will be instrumental as EY continues to strengthen engagement on key issues impacting EY and our stakeholders," said Bridget Neill, EY Americas Vice Chair — Public Policy. "We welcome Kristi to our team as we continue to evolve and enhance EY's public policy efforts."

Kennedy brings nearly 20 years of experience, spanning roles as a Hill staffer, government relations professional and attorney. She served as legislative director and counsel to former Sen. Paul S. Sarbanes (D-MD), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs and architect of Sarbanes-Oxley, anti-money laundering, terrorism risk insurance and other significant legislative initiatives. Kennedy began her career as an associate in Kirkpatrick and Lockhart's banking practice.

"Working with EY's Office of Public Policy presents an exciting opportunity to create new engagement programs within an influential professional services organization," said Kennedy. "I look forward to drawing on my experience to augment the firm's advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and Washington to support EY's priorities and purpose of building a better working world."

The EY Office of Public Policy is actively engaged in Washington with policymakers and other stakeholders as an advocate for the firm's priorities, as well as providing insights and perspectives on a range of issues important to our business and the public interest.

"Kristi understands the importance of engaging constructively in the policy process, and her vast experiences will contribute to our ongoing efforts to promote transparency and foster trust in the markets and communities we serve," said John D. Hallmark, EY Legislative and Political Leader.

