EY Americas Appoints John L. King Assurance Vice Chair

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that John L. King has been appointed EY Americas Vice Chair, Assurance. King succeeds Frank Mahoney, who has been named EY Americas Vice Chair, West Region.

King will lead approximately 20,000 people across 31 member firms throughout the Americas in Audit, Financial Accounting and Advisory Services, Forensic & Integrity Services, and Climate Change and Sustainability Services. EY US currently has the leading audit share among US Fortune 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 3000 companies, as well as among US IPOs.

King will be responsible for maintaining the firm's market-leading position and strong commitment to delivering quality audits, driving the talent agenda and strengthening key stakeholder relationships. Focused initiatives will include digital audit transformation, supported by a $600 million investment in new technologies; the recruitment, retention and training of Assurance professionals with increasingly varied skill sets across STEM disciplines; and working with the recently announced Independent Audit Quality Committee, a diverse external group of industry leaders who advise the US firm on issues pertaining to audit quality.

"As our clients grapple with dynamic change and an increasingly complex business landscape, John brings a depth of experience that will enable him to lead with vision and purpose," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and EY Americas Managing Partner. "He will also play a significant role in developing transformative leaders, who are fundamental to helping us realize our ambitious digital agenda. Under his leadership, we will remain focused on delivering quality audits that drive confidence in the capital markets."

"Innovation is driving rapid transformation in the way we deliver quality audits, creating increased value and relevance," said John L. King, EY Americas Vice Chair, Assurance. "Assurance services have evolved from basic compliance and reporting to a way we can deliver key business insights to our clients and meet the evolving needs of executives and boards. There has never been a more exciting time to be in this profession and I'm honored to lead our people forward in building a better working world through progress and meaningful change."

Over the course of his career, King has served a wide range of clients, from startups to large public organizations. Prior to his appointment, King served as the Southwest Assurance Managing Partner, a Region that consists of 1,400 professionals across 14 offices representing nine states. In his role, he enabled his teams to help clients proactively identify, address and resolve technical and business issues through continuous engagement, effective communication, leading technology and high-performance teaming.

King received a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston. He is a certified public accountant in New York and Texas and will be based in the New York office.



About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

