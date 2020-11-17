EY and Nottingham Spirk announce Innovation Hub in Cleveland, Ohio -- opening spring 2021

The Innovation Hub will combine Nottingham Spirk's design and product development offerings with EY digital, manufacturing and wavespace capabilities to help businesses drive efficiency, resiliency, agility and growth throughout the end-to-end value chain. The two innovation giants are already offering their competencies at Nottingham Spirk's campus; however, the newly customized space will use leading practice technology to further foster collaboration, innovation and inspiration.

"The EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub helps companies move from abstract conversation and solutioning to specific, highly tailored experiences which unlock the power of new technologies and capabilities in very pragmatic ways for our clients," said Jerry Gootee, EY Global Advanced Manufacturing Sector Leader. "Our innovation process aims to drive human-centric, technology-enabled business outcomes. With many companies in danger of being left behind by automation, AI and Industry 4.0, this is an exciting opportunity to help discover how we can build processes that meet the challenges of today but are also relentlessly resilient enough to solve those of tomorrow."

The EY organization has assembled an ecosystem of technology and manufacturing alliances to design an immersive manufacturing environment to create and tailor services to address the sector's biggest challenges and opportunities. The multidisciplinary approach will combine in-person and virtual experiences, featuring technology collaboration tools, live factory-of-the-future production and end-to-end supply chain interactive experiences around electric vehicles and connected products, as well as a studio for rapid prototyping.

"Organizations make confident decisions when they understand the future they are preparing for and the tools that will help them succeed," said John Nottingham, Co-President and Co-Founder of Nottingham Spirk. "Once secure, they can be more open to process evolution."

"Armed with a variety of powerful case studies demonstrating the value of these solutions, the EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub will allow companies to reassess and reimagine their operations and strategy to take advantage of industry changes and prepare their organizations to thrive moving forward," said John Spirk, Co-President and Co-Founder of Nottingham Spirk.

To bring the space to life while connecting with Cleveland's rich history of innovation, Nottingham Spirk is working with both City Architecture and Independence Construction, giving priority consideration for diversity and inclusiveness.

Since 1972, Nottingham Spirk has served as a beacon of innovation for organizations pursuing uncharted territory to accelerate growth. Through its unique and thoughtfully created Vertical Innovation™ process, Nottingham Spirk has created or designed hundreds of first-to-market products in the consumer, industrial, health care and business product sectors. Nottingham Spirk is the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 East Central Region Services Award winner.

"By combining EY global innovation knowledge with the creative momentum happening in Cleveland, we will help establish this city as a manufacturing innovation hub in the United States. We are proud to invest in the growing EY manufacturing presence, and to help define this next chapter for the city where EY US was founded," said Brad Newman, EY Americas Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Leader.

For more information, visit ey.com/en_us/advanced-manufacturing and nottinghamspirk.com.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Nottingham Spirk

For over 48 years, Nottingham Spirk has created breakthrough innovations generating over $50 billion in revenue for our client partners. Nottingham Spirk is the only truly vertically integrated innovation firm with all disciplines required to bring products to market from one location. In 2020, Nottingham Spirk was recognized as one of Fast Company's "Top 100 Top Workplaces for Innovators in the World." Since our inception in 1972, we have secured over 1,300 patents for our clients, of which 95% have been commercialized.

Nottingham Spirk provides real-time innovation training for client teams, allowing our client partners to

learn from the process and accelerating the speed of product development and launch through our Vertical Innovation™ process. Our NS Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio houses all the resources and expertise needed to bring innovations from concept to commercialization. To learn more, visit www.nottinghamspirk.com.

Julia Menefee

EY Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

