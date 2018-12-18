EY and Symantec alliance combines consulting and technology experience to help organizations effectively manage cyber risk

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP today announces a strategic alliance with Symantec Corp. to help organizations better address intellectual property and data and more effectively manage cyber risk in an increasingly connected world while protecting, optimizing and growing their business.

The alliance addresses the constant challenges for companies to protect data across their ecosystem and address regulations in data privacy, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) adopted by the European Union.

EY and Symantec will go to market by combining EY market-leading scale, breadth of cybersecurity services and understanding of global cybersecurity challenges across multiple industries with Symantec's market-leading Integrated Cyber Defense Platform with deep understanding of the world's threat landscape. EY and Symantec customers will benefit from integrated solutions focused on business outcomes, rather than disparate cybersecurity systems managed by multiple providers.

Paul van Kessel, EY Global Cybersecurity Leader, says:

"Organizations are investing in new technologies such as intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and more. Although these technologies bring benefits to businesses and their customers, they also bring new cyber risks. At the same time, cybersecurity capabilities are not evolving quickly enough to help organizations to effectively manage these new risks while driving business value from their investments. The EY alliance with Symantec is focused on helping companies to address expanding challenges in cyber risk as well as providing measurable benefits to their enterprise."

Art Gilliland, Symantec Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Products, says:

"This alliance is built on established relationships with a track record of success, and we believe that EY investment in talented teams of experienced cybersecurity professionals will help drive additional value for customers. With our powerful Integrated Cyber Defense Platform complemented by the significant experience of EY in implementation assistance, advisory and services, enterprises can feel confident that their businesses will be protected."

Data protection, particularly as enterprises move to the cloud, is a key focus for the EY and Symantec alliance. The EY data protection solution helps clients make more informed decisions about their information assets, providing compliance, understanding people-based risk and embracing the cloud with increased confidence. The business outcomes from the EY data protection solution are supported by Symantec's information protection technologies, integrating capabilities in data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), information-centric tagging (ICT), encryption (ICE) and analytics (ICA) into a unified enterprise solution.

Nico Popp, Symantec Senior Vice President, Product Management and Development, says:

"We have invested a great deal in our information protection technologies. We are proud and excited to see the Symantec technologies support the EY data protection solution. From helping businesses leverage our technologies to accelerate GDPR compliance, to the EY managed data loss prevention service that is continuously focused on risk reduction, I'm confident that this strategic alliance will drive tremendous customer success."

Mike Maddison, EY EMEIA Cybersecurity Leader, says:

"The Symantec integrated platform unifies cloud and on-premises security to provide threat protection, information protection and compliance across all endpoints, networks, email and cloud applications. Working with Symantec, we are able to help clients effectively apply a single policy that detects and protects data, on premise and in the cloud.

"Led by Josh Axelrod, EY Global Symantec Alliance Leader and Andy Ng, EY EMEIA Data Protection and Symantec Alliance Leader, this alliance combines differentiated consulting experience from EY teams with great technology from Symantec, giving enterprises an opportunity to address and overcome those challenges."

