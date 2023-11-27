EY announces alliance with Aspen Technology to support clients' sustainability initiatives, improve manufacturing operations and modernize utility grids

News provided by

EY

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Combined capabilities drive production performance, energy efficiency and emissions management, supporting utility grid orchestration across industries

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The alliance will help clients in industrial and energy markets meet the demand for resources while also achieving sustainability targets across industries, including power and utilities, oil and gas, chemicals and advanced materials, industrial products, and mining and metals sectors.

The alliance combines EY technology and services with AspenTech's solutions for optimizing supply chains, improving asset lifecycles, tax capabilities, managing emissions reduction and energy efficiency, and supporting utility grid orchestration. With this full suite of capabilities, organizations can quickly and effectively navigate the energy transition and embrace the rise of renewable energy, while increasing operational profitability, modernizing grid management and reducing their carbon footprint.

Sam Johnson, EY Americas Vice Chair, Markets and Accounts, says:

"The EY–AspenTech Alliance provides new and complementary capabilities to support businesses in meeting their value-led sustainability goals with the power of digitization. This collaboration with AspenTech will help organizations drive improved production performance, energy efficiency, and emissions management across industries."

Antonio Pietri, Chief Executive Officer, AspenTech, says:

"To help customers most effectively navigate the energy transition and the challenges of ensuring energy security, AspenTech is building an extensive ecosystem to help scale critical innovations in areas such as digital grid management. We're excited to work with EY US to help these asset-intensive industries accelerate adoption of digital solutions to achieve their sustainability, profitability and resilience goals."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About AspenTech
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world's dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit https://www.aspentech.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721690/EY_Logo.jpg 

