EY Grants Accelerator earns FedRAMP authorization, opening doors for federal agencies to modernize grants systems

The AI-powered platform can now provide a scalable and secure solution to help agencies streamline operations, manage risk and deliver on their core mission

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that its EY Grants Accelerator platform, a secure AI-powered platform designed to transform the way governments manage and disburse critical grant funding, has earned FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Authorization. This landmark achievement confirms that the solution meets FedRAMP's rigorous security and compliance standards and paves the way for government agencies to adopt EY Grants Accelerator so they can more efficiently manage grant funding.

"We see FedRAMP authorization for EY Grants Accelerator as a critical step in helping government agencies navigate the complexities of technology adoption for grants," says Amy Fenstermacher, EY Global Grants Technology Leader. "This platform will support agencies in accelerating their modernization efforts, reducing bureaucracy and focusing on what matters most — their mission of delivering impactful programs to their communities. As grant makers look to consolidate operations across offices and components, EY Grants Accelerator can help agencies look across their entire grants portfolio to better identify performance patterns and opportunities to deliver value."

The US government disburses $1.1 trillion annually in grants, and government leaders tasked with tracking these funds must rely on manual systems to do so. In many cases, these outdated tools are not only difficult to navigate but are also vulnerable to fraud and cybersecurity risks.

The EY Grants Accelerator, built on Microsoft AI business solutions, uses AI and automation to consolidate disparate grant programs in one place and frees up grant managers to focus on program impact rather than paperwork. The platform helps government leaders manage the entire grant lifecycle and includes:

Fraud detection and analytics to proactively identify potential fraud or misuse of funds

to proactively identify potential or misuse of funds Customizable dashboards and real-time reporting to provide greater transparency and mission visibility

to provide greater transparency and mission visibility Integrated governance and compliance to handle the complexities of federal grants funding

to handle the complexities of federal grants funding A mobile-accessible external portal that streamlines the application process for grantees

The EY Grants Accelerator is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. To learn more about the solution, please visit: ey.com/en_us/alliances/ey-grants-accelerator.

