EY announces alliance with Regnology to drive modernization of regulatory and tax reporting with both a local and global focus

Helps achieve streamlined compliance with regulatory changes

Provides rapid implementation and transformation services

Drives the adoption of one global platform for regulated and supervising organizations and supports better key design, IT and business architecture decisions

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Regnology, a leader in regulatory reporting, and EY ifb to give clients access to regulatory and supervisory technologies and solutions to help ensure streamlined compliance and drive large-scale transformations.

With regulators and tax authorities asking for increasingly granular real-time data and continuous compliance, the EY–Regnology Alliance helps provide clients with new modules covering the full span of regulatory reporting and supervision processes in detail. It will also provide innovative cloud-native and artificial intelligence-supported offerings that address the specific regulatory requirements of different jurisdictions and adapt to future regulatory changes.

Through the Alliance, EY ifb leverages Regnology's experience, serving both regulators and the regulated entities with leading-edge technology facilitating seamless communication and collaboration. This will help grow customer groups and develop integrated service offerings addressing banking and tax reporting requirements from the perspective of both supervised and supervising bodies.

Sven Ludwig, EY–Regnology Alliance Leader at EY, says:

"Given EY ifb's longstanding relationship with Regnology of more than two decades, the alliance with Regnology further expands our footprint in regulatory markets and highlights our global service capabilities. More specifically, the EY–Regnology Alliance provides clients with insights on both regulatory and supervisory technologies for compliance and transformations."

Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer at Regnology, added:

"We are excited to collaborate with EY ifb to help deliver next-generation regulatory reporting solutions. Leveraging EY ifb's extensive global network and Regnology's regulatory expertise and specialized technological infrastructure, the Alliance will help enable us to provide our clients with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of financial regulation with confidence and agility, while providing a seamless global implementation."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we're uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 16 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the world's most recognized global regulatory reporting powerhouses.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

SOURCE EYGS LLP