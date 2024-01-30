EY announces alliance with Reveal to offer clients AI-powered solutions to advance data discovery and compliance needs

Helps clients access and analyze litigation and regulatory data to manage risks

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces a global alliance with Reveal Data Corporation, a global provider of leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered eDiscovery – a review and investigations platform that helps clients better manage their data discovery needs using automation and deep analytics.

While complex legal and regulatory requirements increase, many organizations struggle to analyze litigation and regulatory data. The EY–Reveal Alliance intends to provide faster, more accurate and cost-effective eDiscovery and investigations service offerings through Reveal's end-to-end eDiscovery and Document Analytics platform.

Todd Marlin, EY LLP, EY–Reveal Alliance Leader, says:

"Legal tech has arrived at a time when eDiscovery is being disrupted to drive more valuable business insights. This new wave of legal tech streamlines the human-centric process to seamlessly integrate a machine-driven approach, from data collection to focused review. Not only is there substantial opportunity to automate eDiscovery routines, but we'll soon expect that there will be a baseline requirement across the industry. The alliance with Reveal provides EY teams with access to a broad suite of eDiscovery solutions. With Reveal's innovative technology and the EY organization's advanced discovery services, the EY–Reveal Alliance is well-positioned to help clients efficiently manage the ever-changing Data Discovery landscape."

As part of the Forensics & Integrity Services, the EY organization offers leading-class consulting and technology solutions related to eDiscovery and data analytics across the globe. Collaborating with Reveal equips the EY organization with the capabilities to expand its existing Advanced Data Discovery solution to address data discovery needs – from both structured and unstructured data sources – for a wider range of use cases, such as automated due diligence and cyber incident response.

Meribeth Banaschik, Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, EY EMEIA Innovation Leader; Partner, Forensic & Integrity Services, says:

"The EY organization is harnessing the power of AI to help solve clients' most complex problems on a global scale. Reveal technology helps draw deep insights from huge amounts of data at speed in areas such as regulatory response, investigations, compliance and beyond. Through this Alliance, clients can benefit from EY–Reveal pre-built models, infused with the EY organization's domain knowledge, to effectively assess their legal risks, better understand the facts in a complex data set, and ultimately to act with confidence."

Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal, says:

"Our technology is at its most powerful when organizations like the EY organization not only invest directly in them, but also work with our team in close collaboration to anticipate, resolve and work to mitigate existing and future data issues. Together, the EY organization and Reveal are introducing models and providing answers and insights before the need has been identified. This level of automation and analysis in legal tech is solving problems faster and making the unpredictable predictable for EY clients across the globe."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

