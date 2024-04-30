EY announces alliance with SAP Fioneer to help deliver broad and large-scale financial transformations

Develops insurance and banking industry cloud solutions

Offers detailed financial transformations that include managed services

Shares information on future projects, services and implementation and transformation strategies

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between SAP Fioneer, a world-class software solution provider for financial services, and EY ifb SE to help facilitate software selection, business transformation, training and change management in the financial services industry.

With new tech-enabled market entrants to the financial services industry, the need to roll out large-scale financial transformations in the next decade is expected to increase. In addition, the modernization of finance functions continues to impact customers and clients. The EY–SAP Fioneer Alliance will help develop flexible commercial business models and industry-specific cloud solutions like the EY organization's global insurance industry cloud initiative.

The EY–SAP Fioneer Alliance focuses on banking and insurance solutions and offerings for the CFO in areas such as financial products subledger, financial control, insurance collections and disbursements and sustainability solutions.

Daniel Ruschmeier, EY–SAP Fioneer Alliance Leader at EY ifb SE, says:

"Through the EY–SAP Fioneer Alliance, EY teams are positioned to continue help strengthen the financial landscape through market finance transformations and industry cloud solutions. Furthermore, the established working relationships between SAP Fioneer's global team and EY teams serve as a catalyst in the Alliance's focus on joint solutions, implementations and engagements."

Christian Jaeger, SAP Fioneer Global Partner Management, says:

"Collaborations are a key component of SAP Fioneer's DNA, and the EY-SAP Fioneer Alliance builds on years of successful work together on joint customer projects. We are committed to working closely with EY teams to bring about sustainable and impactful change in the financial services industry."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

