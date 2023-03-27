EY announces alliance with Saviynt to help companies manage and secure their digital processes and systems

Supports digital transformation by empowering distributed workforces through a modern identity governance and administration (IGA) solution

Secures digital assets and data through a converged solution covering identity management, privileged access management (PAM) and application governance across hybrid ecosystems

Supports enterprise-wide cloud-based cybersecurity infrastructure with faster deployment cycles

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help organizations manage security and compliance risks for their digital assets.

As organizations pursue digital transformation, they face challenges in effectively managing and securing systems, data and network access across the enterprise, as well as the complexities of integrating multiple systems and security policies, managing user identities and accessing privileges. The EY–Saviynt Alliance helps clients address these challenges by modernizing legacy identity governance and administration (IGA) tools and providing ongoing operations support and application maintenance services.

The alliance supports the service offerings of EY US in the identity and access management market, such as the EY Digital Identity solution. This alliance leverages Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) platform, which helps to strengthen the security and resilience of a client's identity ecosystem, both internally and externally.

The Saviynt EIC platform is a leading cloud-native converged identity platform that orchestrates workforce and enterprise applications, as well as privileged and third-party identities. Purpose-built for today's modern enterprise and powered by machine learning to support automated risk management and action, EIC helps users maximize return on investment, lower costs, reduce complexity and streamline identity and access management processes. EIC customers benefit from immediate value and can future-proof their identity infrastructure with intuitive onboarding and low-code or no-code architecture. Further, EIC scales alongside its customers, empowering users to start anywhere and advance capabilities as identity programs mature.

As a cloud-native solution, the EIC platform is equipped to solve security- and access-related issues faster than traditional and on-premise IGA solutions. It supports IGA, data access governance, privileged access management (PAM), application access governance and third-party access governance.

With its extensive implementation experience of Saviynt's EIC platform, EY US provides systems integration knowledge. Combined with Saviynt's capabilities, the alliance will strengthen the digital identity, cloud transformation and security simplification offerings of EY US.

Dave Burg, EY Americas Cyber Leader, says:

"Fundamental to all cybersecurity efforts is identity management. Collaborating with Saviynt and leveraging its cloud-native tools will support the EY US digital identity, transformation and security simplification offerings. This alliance will unlock faster innovation and better support for clients across the globe, specifically in sectors such as healthcare, consumer products and manufacturing."

Paul Zolfaghari, President, Saviynt, says:

"Saviynt's EIC platform and the digital identity solutions of EY US are a powerful combination that provides a strong identity management and cybersecurity foundation upon which organizations can achieve their strategic digital transformation priorities. Together, Saviynt and EY US intend to provide the best user experience and help clients achieve the highest return on investment and the lowest total cost of ownership. Saviynt is proud to collaborate with EY US which has significant experience in providing impactful identity management applications and services for its clients."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

