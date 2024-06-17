Celebrating the bold leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Founder and CEO, Cassandra Morales Thurswell of viral, pioneering haircare brand, Kitsch was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

EY Announces Cassandra Morales Thurswell of Kitsch as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner

Cassandra was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winner among so many visionary talents," said Casandra Morales Thurswell, Founder and CEO of Kitsch. "This triumph is a testament to the unwavering devotion and passion of our entire team, who strive every day to elevate beauty standards with innovative and sustainable products that are accessible to everyone, everywhere. We are committed to continuing our journey as a holistic and healthy haircare brand offering a complete suite of eye-catching, life-enhancing products that are good for our people and our planet. It's really satisfying to do what you love, see the impact you are making and be awarded in such a very special way."

Kitsch is a global beauty powerhouse built on positivity and pure hard work. The brand supports its growing community with clever, easy beauty solutions that are totally reliable, truly special, and made through the lens of sustainability. Beginning in 2010 with a business plan no longer than a paragraph, Kitsch now supplies a full range of beauty favorites in over 20,000 retail locations worldwide. From hair accessories and bottle-free beauty to silk pillowcases and cutting-edge shower filters, Kitsch is continuously evolving everyday essentials, creating a new category of wellness in these stores—stay tuned for the "hair improvement" aisle!

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Cassandra is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception like Cassandra or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

About Kitsch

Founded by Wisconsin native Cassandra Morales Thurswell at the age of 25, Kitsch is a global beauty powerhouse built on positivity and pure hard work. The brand supports its growing community with easy, elevated beauty solutions that are totally reliable, truly special, and made as sustainably as possible. Beginning in 2010 with a business plan no longer than a paragraph, Kitsch now supplies a full range of beauty favorites in over 20,000 retail locations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Anne Breza

917-488-4119

[email protected]

SOURCE Kitsch