EY announces David Wolfe of Leesa Sleep named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award winner in Mid-Atlantic region

"Being named as Mid-Atlantic Entrepreneur of the Year in the consumer products category is an unexpected honor," said Wolfe. "The recognition reflects the incredible team effort that has propelled Leesa to extraordinary growth in terms of sales and our mission to be a force for good in the world by donating one mattress to a shelter for every ten we sell. To date we have donated almost 30,000 mattresses. Our mission is the driving force behind life at Leesa. Thank you to all involved for selecting Leesa for this important recognition."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, past honorees have included:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

of Goya Foods Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley , PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, Wolfe is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, platinum sponsors also include Jones Lang LaSalle and PNC Bank. Gold sponsors include Cooley LLP, DLA Piper, Kelly Benefit Strategies, SolomonEdwards, and the Washington Business Journal and Baltimore Business Journal.

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 26,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

Contact: Erica Cooper

Company: Leesa Sleep

Email: erica@leesa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-david-wolfe-of-leesa-sleep-named-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-winner-in-mid-atlantic-region-300668677.html

SOURCE Leesa Sleep, LLC