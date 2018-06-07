EY Announces Dr. Eric Schweiger of Schweiger Dermatology Group Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the New York Region

"It is an honor to be chosen as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year® Awards," says Dr. Schweiger. "This recognition is a testament to our outstanding providers and dedicated team members at SDG. Their hard work in providing terrific care to our loyal patients is the root of all our success."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

This is the latest recognition for Schweiger Dermatology Group, which was recently named a Great Place to Work in 2018 and 2017. Schweiger Dermatology Group is also on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 40 offices and over 120 healthcare providers, all within the metro New York Area. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. This means not only providing high quality dermatology care, but also focusing on the patient's experience by delivering short wait times in modern offices, convenient appointment times and easy access to a provider. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

