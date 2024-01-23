Schweiger Dermatology Group Recognized by Castle Connolly with 57 Physicians Named 2024 Top Doctors and #1 Dermatology Practice in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

News provided by

Schweiger Dermatology Group

23 Jan, 2024, 09:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group announced that 57 of its physicians have been named Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2024. The Schweiger Dermatology Group Top Doctors for 2024 are from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri. The Castle Connolly Top Doctors list represents the top 7% of doctors in the United States.

In addition, Schweiger Dermatology Group has been awarded six Castle Connolly Accolades, a new honor recognizing health systems, hospitals and physician practices providing an outstanding level of high-quality health care through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Accolades are presented once a year and are based on the number of Top Doctors awarded. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been awarded the following Castle Connolly Accolades for 2024:

  • #1 Nationally in Cosmetic and Reconstructive Care
  • #1 in New York in Dermatology
  • #1 in New Jersey in Dermatology
  • #1 in Pennsylvania in Dermatology
  • #1 in New York City Metro Area in Dermatology
  • #1 in Philadelphia Metro Area in Dermatology

"We are proud to again receive the prestigious Top Doctors recognition and have so many providers in our practice nominated by their peers as the top physicians in their field. Castle Connolly's awards reflect our commitment to delivering best-in-class clinical care," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder, and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "The six new Accolades aptly reflect our commitment to providing high-quality medical care in the regions we serve."

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then vetted by the Castle Connolly research team. They evaluate important criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and interpersonal skills.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2024 from Schweiger Dermatology Group are: Alvin Adler, M.D., Rachel Altman, M.D., Clifford Bassett, M.D., Robert M. Bernstein, M.D., Allyson Brockman-Bitterman, M.D., Anita R. Cela, M.D., Christina L. Chung, M.D., Samara S. Churgin, M.D., Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., David H. Ciocon, M.D., Deirdre Connolly, M.D., Glen Crawford, M.D., Charisse Dolitsky, M.D., Ronald Falcon, M.D., Michael Fastenberg, M.D., Jeremy S. Fenton, M.D., Amy I. Freeman, M.D., Marieanne Giardina-Beckett, M.D., Marc Glashofer, M.D., David Goldberg, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., David Groth, M.D., Matthew Halpern, M.D., Irwin Hametz, M.D., Karen Hammerman, M.D., Ronny Herskovits, M.D., George Hruza, M.D., Erum Ilyas, M.D., Sumayah Jamal, M.D., Debra M. Jih, M.D., Louise Kaufmann, M.D., Lynn M. Klein, M.D., Steven A. Kolenik III, M.D., Jody Konstadt, M.D., Tamara Koss, M.D., Michael Lehrer, M.D., Wendy W. Lou, M.D., Kelly MacArthur, M.D., Gail H. Mautner, M.D., Debra R. Miller, M.D., Jason Miller, M.D., Robert Moraru, M.D., Rachel Nazarian, M.D., David Nieves, M.D., Antoinette Notaro, M.D., David Picascia, M.D., Janet H. Prystowsky, M.D., Thomas D. Regan, M.D., Sharon Scherl, M.D., Jane Schneider, M.D., Eric Schweiger, M.D., Christopher W. Sciales, M.D., Christine M. Shaver, M.D., Eric S. Siegel, M.D., Susanna Silverman, M.D., William Tutrone, M.D., Brian Zelickson, M.D.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 110 offices and 380 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1.5 million patient visits in 2023. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for seven consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Schweiger Kleinman
[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Also from this source

Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires United Skin Specialists, with Office Locations in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri

Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires United Skin Specialists, with Office Locations in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri

Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), one of the largest and fastest growing dermatology practices in the country, has announced it has acquired...
Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands into South Florida with Locations in West Palm Beach and Miami Beach

Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands into South Florida with Locations in West Palm Beach and Miami Beach

Schweiger Dermatology Group, the leading dermatology practice on the East Coast, has opened a new office in West Palm Beach with another location...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.