Schweiger Dermatology Group Recognized by Castle Connolly with 57 Physicians Named 2024 Top Doctors and #1 Dermatology Practice in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group announced that 57 of its physicians have been named Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2024. The Schweiger Dermatology Group Top Doctors for 2024 are from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri. The Castle Connolly Top Doctors list represents the top 7% of doctors in the United States.

In addition, Schweiger Dermatology Group has been awarded six Castle Connolly Accolades, a new honor recognizing health systems, hospitals and physician practices providing an outstanding level of high-quality health care through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Accolades are presented once a year and are based on the number of Top Doctors awarded. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been awarded the following Castle Connolly Accolades for 2024:

#1 Nationally in Cosmetic and Reconstructive Care

#1 in New York in Dermatology

#1 in New Jersey in Dermatology

#1 in Pennsylvania in Dermatology

#1 in New York City Metro Area in Dermatology

#1 in Philadelphia Metro Area in Dermatology

"We are proud to again receive the prestigious Top Doctors recognition and have so many providers in our practice nominated by their peers as the top physicians in their field. Castle Connolly's awards reflect our commitment to delivering best-in-class clinical care," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder, and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "The six new Accolades aptly reflect our commitment to providing high-quality medical care in the regions we serve."

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then vetted by the Castle Connolly research team. They evaluate important criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and interpersonal skills.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2024 from Schweiger Dermatology Group are: Alvin Adler, M.D., Rachel Altman, M.D., Clifford Bassett, M.D., Robert M. Bernstein, M.D., Allyson Brockman-Bitterman, M.D., Anita R. Cela, M.D., Christina L. Chung, M.D., Samara S. Churgin, M.D., Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., David H. Ciocon, M.D., Deirdre Connolly, M.D., Glen Crawford, M.D., Charisse Dolitsky, M.D., Ronald Falcon, M.D., Michael Fastenberg, M.D., Jeremy S. Fenton, M.D., Amy I. Freeman, M.D., Marieanne Giardina-Beckett, M.D., Marc Glashofer, M.D., David Goldberg, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., David Groth, M.D., Matthew Halpern, M.D., Irwin Hametz, M.D., Karen Hammerman, M.D., Ronny Herskovits, M.D., George Hruza, M.D., Erum Ilyas, M.D., Sumayah Jamal, M.D., Debra M. Jih, M.D., Louise Kaufmann, M.D., Lynn M. Klein, M.D., Steven A. Kolenik III, M.D., Jody Konstadt, M.D., Tamara Koss, M.D., Michael Lehrer, M.D., Wendy W. Lou, M.D., Kelly MacArthur, M.D., Gail H. Mautner, M.D., Debra R. Miller, M.D., Jason Miller, M.D., Robert Moraru, M.D., Rachel Nazarian, M.D., David Nieves, M.D., Antoinette Notaro, M.D., David Picascia, M.D., Janet H. Prystowsky, M.D., Thomas D. Regan, M.D., Sharon Scherl, M.D., Jane Schneider, M.D., Eric Schweiger, M.D., Christopher W. Sciales, M.D., Christine M. Shaver, M.D., Eric S. Siegel, M.D., Susanna Silverman, M.D., William Tutrone, M.D., Brian Zelickson, M.D.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 110 offices and 380 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1.5 million patient visits in 2023. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for seven consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

