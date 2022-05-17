EY announces EY OpsChain API services for enterprise scaling

- Supports scalable access to Ethereum and Polygon networks

- Users can deploy contracts, mint, transfer and burn fungible and non-fungible tokens

- Supports retrieval of and updates to token metadata

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization announced today the launch of the EY OpsChain application programming interface (API) services for enterprise users. APIs allow enterprise systems to transact on public blockchains without having to handle any of the complexity of blockchain systems. EY OpsChain API services allow enterprises to access the Ethereum Mainnet and the Polygon Proof of Stake network.

The EY OpsChain API services include the ability to deploy token contracts and then mint, transfer or burn tokens. The EY OpsChain API services take typical enterprise system outputs, such as serialized parts, batches or products, and turn that into unique blockchain tokens carrying history and origin information. Initial services will support non-fungible (ERC-721) tokens with other token types including ERC-20 and ERC-1155 token standards to follow. Once deployed on a blockchain, these tokens can be transferred, destroyed or updated as needed.

Sam Davies, EY Global Blockchain Platform Lead, says:

"Using APIs simplifies how enterprises can integrate to blockchains. Clients can take output directly from a production system and turn it into tokens. The highest volume of tokens being minted by APIs with similar functionality is as high as 60,000 tokens in a single day. In addition, EY teams use it internally, for example, distributing 8,000 art-work NFTs as a New Year's greeting."

Multiple EY clients have been using early versions of EY OpsChain APIs since 2021.

Marco Beltrame, Chief Technology Officer, ANSA, says:

"The EY OpsChain API services made the blockchain interactions very simple for our use case. This helped us focus our efforts on building a great end-user experience because all the blockchain back-end was supported by EY teams."

API documentation and access instructions for the EY OpsChain API services are now available at blockchain.ey.com. Users initially receive testnet access upon registration for development purposes, followed by production mainnet access, subject to EY client acceptance protocols.

