EY Announces Hugh Lytle of Equality Health as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Hugh Lytle, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Equality Health was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Hugh Lytle, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Equality Health, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Pacific Southwest Award winner for his “healthcare rebel” entrepreneurial spirit and business leadership at Equality Health, a value-based care enabler with a distinct Medicaid-first model. Equality Health supports primary care providers and health plans to be successful in value-based care and drives health equity in communities.

Lytle was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

Recognized for his "healthcare rebel" entrepreneurial spirit, Lytle founded Equality Health in 2015

to address health inequities in America, especially in underserved communities, and to drive the change from fee for service to value-based care in the U.S. health system. Value-based care is an enhanced care delivery approach that shifts the focus from the quantity of services rendered to quality care, resulting in enhanced patient experiences and improved health outcomes at a reduced cost. Lytle has created a company with a distinct Medicaid-first model to enable independent primary care providers – a crucial resource in the U.S. health system – to be successful in value-based care.

"I am thrilled to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Pacific Southwest winner. This year's honorees are truly impressive – many from well-known brands such as Starbucks, FitBit, Vouri, Chobani and more – and I am proud to be in the company of these inspirational visionary leaders," said Lytle. "This award is testament to the passion and commitment of our team and the importance of our vision at Equality Health to provide access to high-quality culturally competent care to everyone, regardless of where they live or how much money they make."

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Lytle is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on X, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

