EY Announces JOE ALTIERI of FLEXSCREEN as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 East Central Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Joe Altieri of FlexScreen was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 East Central Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Joe Altieri - FlexScreen CEO - East Central Finalist Joe Altieri - FlexScreen CEO

Joe was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 5, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Altieri created FlexScreen, the world's first and only flexible window screen, in his garage to solve the problems that plague regular aluminum window screens. Since he emerged with his prototype, Joe has grown FlexScreen into a multi-million-dollar company with five manufacturing plants in the US and Canada and a large workforce. FlexScreen has been featured on Shark Tank twice – the first time hooking a deal with Lori Greiner and the second time in a Shark Tank Update segment highlighting the company's growth. "I'm thrilled to be considered for the world's most prestigious award for entrepreneurs," said Altieri. "This is a dream opportunity, and I'm honored to be a finalist."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. ey.com/us/eoy.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America. In East Central, sponsors also include PNC Bank, VRC, Oswald Companies and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Contact: Joe Altieri

Company: FlexScreen

Tel: 724-301-1060

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE FlexScreen