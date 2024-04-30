EY Announces John D. Steinmetz of Vista Bank as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that John D. Steinmetz of Vista Bank was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

"I'm always inspired by our clients, most of whom are entrepreneurs, putting their life savings on the line every day." Post this Vista Bank President & CEO, John D. Steinmetz has been credited for leading the Bank's strong growth trajectory, exceeding 700% in the last decade. In fact, while it took the Bank 108 years to reach $1 billion in assets, it only took Vista 3 years to eclipse the $2 billion mark. But he's most proud of the Bank's initiative in underserved communities, disrupting traditional CRA models by partnering with community leaders to teach entrepreneurs to fish while providing them with a quality pond. One of Texas' top commercial banks, Vista Bank is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with banking centers spanning the DFW metroplex, Austin, West Texas, and Palm Beach, Florida. Best known at the Entrepreneurs' Bank, Vista has more than 200 team members, over $2 billion in assets, and offers Private Client services. Consistently recognized regionally and nationally as a top-rated financial institution, best workplace and best in customer service, Vista's top focus remains on putting People First.

Mr. Steinmetz was one of 47 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am truly honored to have been named a finalist among this year's pool of incredibly talented entrepreneurs," said John D. Steinmetz. "There is not a doubt in my mind that I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of my family, committed teammates, and our loyal clients. That said, I'm always inspired by our clients, most of whom are entrepreneurs themselves, and put their life savings and personal capital on the line daily to create the products, services, and jobs that stimulate our economy.

And, while our growth trajectory is impressive, what I am most proud of is our work in underserved markets to disrupt traditional CRA models and impact generational change. Entrepreneurs Banking Entrepreneurs isn't just a tagline; it's a commitment to help all entrepreneurs, irrespective of zip code, achieve their dreams and create generational wealth through the power of small business."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, 2024 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

