EY Announces Kyle Slager of Raken Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in San Diego

Slager was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges . Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie gala event on June 6 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

"Raken's success is directly linked to how much value we provide our customers," Slager said. "Our company culture is customer-focused, and one of the most important things we do is empower the members of our team on the front lines working with our customers every day. It's an honor to represent Raken as a finalist for this award, but our amazing team is what makes it all possible."

Raken serves nearly 4,000 customer in 92 countries and has been utilized on more than 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution boosts productivity and safety by streamlining workflow processes such as daily reporting, time tracking and safety management.

A $10 million Series A round of funding in 2018 has supported new products and features, including time cards, which have been widely adopted by subcontractors globally, and the ability to complete daily reports and time cards while offline. Earlier this year, Raken introduced a Spanish-language option for its software and plans to announce additional upgrades and new workflow solutions for superintendents, foremen and project managers in 2019.

Now in its 33rd year, the program recognizes business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, task management, photo management, and more. Thousands of the world's top general contracting and subcontracting firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To find out more, visit www.rakenapp.com or call 866-438-0646.

