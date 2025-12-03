Raken Expands All-In-One Capabilities for the Field

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken , a top-rated construction management platform, expanded into new areas and enhanced existing product families this year to increase its capabilities as an all-in-one solution for the field. With innovative features powered by AI and a continued focus on ease of use, the software provider is poised to keep growing in 2026 and is dedicated to improving the way construction companies manage critical field workflows.

Project management

In 2025, Raken released frictionless RFIs to introduce their new project management product family. Instead of using pen and paper to document requests for information, users can quickly and easily create and assign RFIs using the platform's web or mobile app. Responses can be captured from both internal and external stakeholders with a seamless guest mode, eliminating time-consuming bottlenecks and keeping projects on track.

Production tracking

Raken made several improvements to their production tracking tools this year. The new resource scheduling feature allows users to get clear calendar views of schedules across projects, schedule one-off or recurring shifts, and automatically notify employees from the field and office. In addition, new automated production summary and worksheet reports provide granular details on labor, material, and equipment, to show how projects are performing in real time.

Time tracking

Improving customers' control and consistency for time tracking and payroll, Raken users can now set specific employee and project time policies for OT, breaks, and more. To help eliminate buddy punching and other forms of time theft, enhanced geofencing features were also introduced for Raken's mobile time clock app. Admins can customize geofencing rules to ensure workers are clocking in and out properly onsite.

Safety and quality

This year's new OSHA submit feature takes the pain out of meeting yearly electronic injury and illness reporting requirements. Construction companies typically spend hours collecting and organizing workplace injury and illness data in the proper format for OSHA each year, but when they record incidents in Raken, they can connect the app directly to OSHA's Injury Tracking Application and submit their data with just a few clicks. Raken's family of safety and quality features was also expanded with new checklist answer types, integrations for toolbox talks, and more.

Integrations

Raken added several new and enhanced existing integrations throughout 2025. New this year is an integration with QuickBooks Desktop. While customers could already connect Raken with QuickBooks Online, this addition ensures QuickBooks Desktop users can also seamlessly transfer employee and time data between systems for faster payroll with less errors. For contractors using CMiC, Raken's new API integration streamlines job costing and payroll by making it easy to sync crucial project data.

The existing integration with ComputerEase construction accounting software also received an upgrade. The new API version allows for fully automated data syncing for even greater efficiency than before.

Innovative features powered by Raken AI

Raken built on the success of their AI Photo ID feature this year, which can be used with Raken's time clock and shared time tracking kiosk to verify the identity of employees who are clocking in, preventing buddy punching.

Intelligent AI Photo Tagging enables customers to save time and boost productivity by automatically tagging and organizing jobsite photos captured with the Raken app. Users can search and filter by tag to easily find what they need among thousands of photos.

AI Daily Report Summaries builds on Raken's industry-leading daily reports, using AI to highlight key project insights, identify issues, and communicate progress updates without spending hours on manual analysis.

Quality of life and ease of use enhancements

Raken continues to focus on ease of use and usability for field crews. A new company directory and associated workflows make adding and managing both team members and collaborators a smoother process. Raken's web app was also upgraded with a cleaner and more organized navigation, while the mobile app now supports dark mode.

Looking forward

Raken continues to expand its platform with enhancements that simplify field management while improving quality of life for users.

"We're excited to not only continue to build upon the amazing legacy of Raken's daily reporting product with new innovative enhancements, but to expand our platform to help with all the manual workflows that currently hinder field teams as they are building on a jobsite," said Ty Kalklosch, CEO of Raken.

About Raken

Raken is the leading field-first construction management platform. Our easy-to-use app is built to streamline all critical field workflows, from daily reports to time and production tracking, resource scheduling, safety management, RFIs, and more. Real-time information flows from field to office, so teams stay aligned, data becomes more reliable, and decision making improves. Raken's simple mobile experience, powerful integrations, and industry-leading support help contractors save time and money, reduce risk, and keep projects on track. For more information, visit https://www.rakenapp.com/

