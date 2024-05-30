EY Announces Matthew and Nathan Johnson of TruConnect as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Matthew and Nathan, Co-CEOs of TruConnect, were named as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives.

Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world. Matthew and Nathan Johnson join 30 finalists of regional entrepreneurs selected by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"We are honored to be named finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year 2024," said Nathan Johnson, Co-CEO of TruConnect. "This recognition fuels our mission to bring low-cost wireless services to communities who need it most and to continue to champion for the underserved at the state and federal level."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13, 2024 during a special celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Los Angeles, sponsors also include Edelman, Cooley, Los Angeles Business Journal, Vaco, ADP, and Rutan & Tucker.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding the availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans access critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

