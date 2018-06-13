EY announces Reed J. Seaton of Hellas Construction named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award winner in Central Texas

Seaton said, "I can't emphasize enough the importance of hiring the right people to help propel a business to success. My professional success at Hellas is truly defined by the people that have worked alongside me these past fifteen years."

Seaton started Hellas in 2003 to offer customers a one-stop shop for sports construction. Using 20 years of previous experience owning another international company, he began assembling teams to construct sports facilities and build tracks, synthetic turf fields, and court surfaces. Although Hellas started small, the goal was to become fully integrated. Hellas began producing court surfacing materials, and by 2006, Seaton had acquired the equipment to produce the turf material as well, enabling Hellas to produce and deliver football fields in time frames others could not.

"We build facilities to help athletes perform at their best. They are why we are here," Seaton said. "I have an exceptionally dedicated and driven team that all feel like I do about maintaining superior quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction. Our team is a testament to what hard work, dedication, drive, and passion can accomplish."

Seaton's innovations in the sports construction industry have positively changed the industry, prompting a new level of quality expectations. His steadfast commitment has led Hellas Construction to be recognized as a powerhouse in the industry. Hellas' excellent reputation for superior products and exceptional customer commitment is a reflection of the principles and values he instills.

Hellas Construction serves schools and universities nationwide, along with such NFL teams as the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As a Central Texas award winner, Seaton is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com

