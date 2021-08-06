EY Announces Rusty Carter and Wes Carter of Atlantic Packaging as Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Southeast Award Winners

Rusty and Wes Carter were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards celebration on July 29, 2021.

As CEO of Atlantic Packaging, Rusty Carter dedicates this award to his mother, Lucile, and his father and founder of the company, W. Horace Carter, as people who had a great impact on his life, on who he is as a person, and as a business leader today. Rusty believes that Atlantic is experiencing the evolution of a new generation of leadership that will take this company to unforeseen directions: "I believe we will have a dramatic impact on issues that reach far beyond the traditional parameters of business."

Atlantic Packaging President and third-generation leader, Wes Carter, recognizes the culture of the company as the primary differentiator in the marketplace: "Our organization is built on dynamic collaboration, coordination, and communication. The culture at Atlantic drives the success with which we can serve our customers, support each other, and thrive with each generation of leadership."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and positively impacted their communities. Rusty and Wes Carter will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As Southeast award winners, Rusty and Wes Carter are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced on November 13 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

For more information, please visit www.atlanticpkg.com.

ABOUT ATLANTIC PACKAGING:

Atlantic Packaging is celebrating its 75th year as a privately held business that specializes in end-of-line packaging systems and materials as well as converted paperboard solutions. Atlantic's focus on innovation and technology has made them a market leader for customers requiring sustainable packaging options, packaging equipment, high performance materials, warehousing, and distribution. Atlantic delivers these solutions daily to customers in North and Central America.

SOURCE Atlantic Packaging