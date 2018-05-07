EY Announces SPINS' CEO Tony Olson as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest

When Olson assumed ownership of SPINS in 2004, its success was far from assured. Today, Olson and his 250 employees serve over 100,000 store locations with the health & wellness expertise brands and retailers need to compete in a revolutionized marketplace.

In addition to serving as CEO of SPINS, Olson champions a groundbreaking corporate wellness program, Vibrancy360, which drives a multi-faceted approach to health and facilitates community service across the greater Chicagoland area. Also a co-founder of Salt & Light Coalition with his wife Izabel Olson, Ph.D., Tony Olson's impact is local and global, healing and empowering survivors of human trafficking in Chicago and opening the Salt and Light Academy in Myanmar in April 2018.

"Every year, we are impressed by the ingenuity, passion, and undying optimism exuded by the entrepreneurs we meet and honor through this awards program. They don't follow trends — they define them. EY is proud to celebrate the Midwest Finalists in this year's Entrepreneur Of The Year program," said EY's Midwest Program Director, Lee Henderson.

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. Learn more at www.spins.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing, and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through awards programs in more than 145 cities and 60 countries. www.ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. The insights and quality services it delivers help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies the world over. www.ey.com

