EY announces SPINS' CEO Tony Olson as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Midwest Award Winner; Natural Brands and Retailers Honored in Acceptance Speech

In Olson's acceptance speech, he honored the pioneers of the Natural and Specialty Products Industries – the early farmers, brands, and retailers who sparked the change in the North American food-supply system for a cleaner and more transparent chain. Today, Olson and his 250+ employees at SPINS are proud of their role in leading the industry toward a more vibrant America, by increasing the presence of natural, organic and specialty products across the retail landscape.

"This industry started out with a few idealistic entrepreneurs who set out to change the food-supply system in North America," said Olson "To get rid of products with artificial colors, flavors, and ingredients and replace them with clean products that are transparent and good for the planet, leading to more vibrant living through good nutrition. I want to give a shout-out to those folks." He also mentioned the evolution of SPINS alongside the industry and its plans for significant employee growth. "SPINS is at the starting point, and we are excited about what the future holds," said Olson.

As a Midwest award winner, Tony Olson is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018.

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. Learn more at www.spins.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing, and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through awards programs in more than 145 cities and 60 countries. www.ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. The insights and quality services it delivers help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies the world over. www.ey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-spins-ceo-tony-olson-as-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-midwest-award-winner-natural-brands-and-retailers-honored-in-acceptance-speech-300667022.html

SOURCE SPINS

Related Links

http://www.spins.com

