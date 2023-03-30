EY announces the appointment of two leaders to the Global Private Equity leadership team

Leaders to focus on bolstering the leading market position and building enhanced capabilities within the exit readiness and ESG services

Senior appointments follow the announcement of a US$1b investment over 4 years to expand PE business offerings

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces two appointments to the EY Global Private Equity leadership team. Konstanze Nardi has been named as the EY Global Private Equity Exit Readiness Leader and Will Rhode as EY Global Private Equity ESG Leader. The two senior appointments follow an investment of around US$1b phased over four years to expand private equity (PE) capabilities in the areas of value creation and portfolio transformation; deal leadership; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) services.

Bridget Walsh, EY Global Private Equity Leader, says:

"I am delighted about the appointment of Will and Konstanze, and I am confident they will add tremendous strength to the EY Global PE leadership team. Increasingly, private equity has an impact almost on all areas across every sector and businesses and clients look up to EY teams for driving long-term value. Konstanze and Will have a strong track record working with some of the largest PE clients on significant global deals and they bring exceptional knowledge, which will further strengthen the EY organization's market leading position."

Appointments

Based in London, UK, Konstanze Nardi will take on the role of EY Global Private Equity Exit Readiness Leader, with immediate effect. During her 20-year career at EY, Konstanze has worked in the US, Germany and the UK across both Strategy & Transactions (SaT) and Assurance, leading large complex international cross border buy and sell side due diligence projects. Konstanze is passionate about supporting clients with their exit readiness and enabling EY teams to have value-adding and interactive conversations with PE clients and their portfolio companies. In the Global Private Equity Exit Readiness Leader role, Konstanze will focus on effectively integrating Exit Readiness in the Value Creation Life Cycle to minimize interruptions as well as to drive successful exits. She will also put EY's latest thought leadership including tools and data at the heart of our approach.

Will Rhode will take on the role of EY Global Private Equity ESG Leader, with immediate effect. Will joined EY in October 2021 and has built both a diverse team with a strong strategic delivery capability and an ESG proposition that is extremely relevant to the PE clients. He joined EY from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and has over 15 years of experience in financial services, with a special focus on sustainable finance, wholesale banking, private equity, risk and financial technology. In the Global Private Equity ESG Leader role, he will focus on growing EY organization's PE ESG business and serving PE clients as they embark on their respective ESG journeys.

