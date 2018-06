EY announces Thomas McAndrew of Enchanted Rock named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award winner in the Gulf Coast Area

"It is an incredible honor to be awarded Entreprenuer of the Year® among some of the region's most innovative and successful entreprenuers. This award is not so much a reflection of myself, but of all the hard work that our employees put in. I wouldn't be here without them," McAndrew said.

Founded by McAndrew in 2006, Enchanted Rock provides backup-power-as-a-service with natural gas-powered generators. Enchanted Rock's backup generation is the most affordable and reliable solution in the market.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:



• Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks • Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc. • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani • Jodi Berg of Vitamix • James Park of Fitbit • Robert Unanue of Goya Foods • J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc. • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn • Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Gulf Coast Area award winner, McAndrew is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In the Gulf Coast Area, regional sponsors include Colliers International, DLA Piper, ADP, Solomon Edwards, Chatham Financial, Pierpont Communications and Houston Business Journal.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock, Ltd. builds and operates cost effective resiliency microgrids that help companies efficiently manage the risk associated with electricity interruptions. In 2010, ERock became the first in Texas to provide utility grade backup power as a service. The company is responsible for the design, project management, installation, and commissioning of 324 MW of distributed generation, including 160 MW of Distributed Power Generation projects and 164 MW of customer reliability systems. The company currently has 31 MWs of customer resiliency microgrids under construction. ERock is the only distributed energy company combining expertise in energy market integration, control technologies, and construction, translating into more reliable and less expensive backup power for customers. ERock serves a wide range of industries including grocery stores, senior living facilities, travel centers, cold storage facilities, car dealerships, higher learning institutions and critical manufacturing facilities. For more information on ERock's unique reliability service offering, please contact info@erockhold.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

