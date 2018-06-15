EY Announces Winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Greater Philadelphia Award

"EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades," said Debra von Storch, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. "We are proud to announce the 2018 winners, who boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play."

The winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Greater Philadelphia Award include:

Noreen Beaman and Chuck Widger - Brinker Capital, Inc.

Cosmo DeNicola - Cosmo DeNicola Companies

Frances Pierce - Data Systems Analysts, Inc.

Dr. Song Li - Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

Dave Goswami - IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC

Bethany Edwards - Lia Diagnostics, Inc.

Jonathan Brassington - LiquidHub

Samuel Wolf - LuckyVitamin

Dawn Zier - Nutrisystem, Inc.

Peter Miller and Ramy Mahmoud - Optinose, Inc.

Mark Vergnano - The Chemours Company

William "Bill" Graham IV - The Graham Company

Dr. Stephen Klasko - Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, Pine Hill Group, Murray Devine & Company, SolomonEdwardsGroup, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Pepper Hamilton LLP, Simkiss & Block and Philadelphia Business Journal.

