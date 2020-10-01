EY appoints Anthony Caterino as Americas Deputy Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP announced that Anthony Caterino has been named as Senior Vice Chair and Deputy Managing Partner of EY Americas, effective today. His responsibilities will cover the breadth of the EY US firm and the EY Americas geographic area, which represents more than US$17.2b in combined revenues and more than 80,000 people in member firms in 31 countries.

"It is a privilege to have Anthony serve alongside me as Americas Deputy Managing Partner," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "In this role, Anthony will provide both the strategic vision and focus on execution required to transform our business and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders. He is driven by helping our clients achieve their best outcomes through deep sector insights and innovative solutions."

Caterino joined EY US in 1991 as an intern and has held several client-serving leadership roles spanning nearly 30 years with the firm. Since 2015, he has served as the Americas Financial Services Organization (FSO) Regional Managing Partner, leading more than 13,000 professionals across more than 90 offices in the Americas. During his tenure, the FSO team grew from US$3.5b in revenue in FY16 to US$4.9b in FY20. Previously, Caterino was the FSO Southeast Market Segment Leader, which he co-founded in 2002, and helped found the FSO Wealth Management Advisory practice in 2009.

Caterino said, "EY people, our clients and communities are navigating unprecedented change in today's world. Working with Kelly Grier and our Americas leadership team, we will help our stakeholders overcome their challenges with a combination of market intensity, client centricity, diverse talent and unparalleled teaming so they can realize their full potential in a reimagined future."

Caterino is a CPA and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Babson College, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He serves on the Babson College Advisory Board and the Board of the Greater New York Councils, Boy Scouts of America. In 2018, Caterino was presented with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, an honor reserved for Eagle Scouts who have risen to the top of their vocation at a national level. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, he and his wife, Joanne, have been married for 22 years and have four children.

He will succeed Michael J. Inserra, who has served as the Senior Vice Chair and Deputy Managing Partner of EY Americas for the past five years and is retiring on June 30, 2021. Inserra's EY career spans 37 years, including several years in industry as the Chief Administrative Officer for one of the world's largest hedge funds. He is a board member for both the Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Advisory Board and BritishAmerican Business. He will continue to serve EY people and clients and will remain a member of the Americas Operating Executive board until his retirement.

"Michael has always been deeply vested in our people, purpose and values," Grier added. "We thank Michael for his deep commitment to EY, the lasting impact of his many contributions to our business and his outstanding stewardship and leadership, which will all be a significant part of his legacy."

Janet Truncale will succeed Caterino in his prior role as Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner of Americas FSO. She has served as the Americas FSO Assurance Managing Partner since 2013, enhancing audit quality and leading the strategy, operations and management of 3,000 professionals.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

