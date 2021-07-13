EY awarded five 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

- Accolades include Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year

- Recognized as Global Power Apps and Power Automate Partner of the Year

- Country Partner of the Year Awards include US, Chile and Lithuania teams

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces being awarded five 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. This includes two Global Partner of the Year Awards 2021: Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year and Global Power Apps and Power Automate Partner of the Year. The EY organization was also named Country Partner of the Year in the US, Chile and Lithuania.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with recipients chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries. The EY organization was recognized among a global field of Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Jim Little, EY Global Microsoft Alliance Leader, says:

"I am proud and excited that the EY organization has been recognized as the recipient of five notable 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards and as a finalist in multiple categories. Being awarded the Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row, and now receiving the Global Power Apps and Power Automate Partner of the Year accolades, highlight how EY teams are combining business ingenuity with Microsoft technology excellence to develop leading, innovative and differentiated solutions that help create exponential value for clients. The award recognitions in the US, Chile and Lithuania are also a testament to the outstanding work of EY teams to deliver value through the development and implementation of solutions-based on Microsoft technology."

For the second consecutive year, EY has received the Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year Award. The award highlights high value consulting services offered by EY teams, and solutions that leverage Microsoft technologies to help society and businesses to digitally transform. With the launch of the EY Microsoft Services Group, the EY organization has invested in skills, assets, solutions and Microsoft capabilities combined with industry and functional focus to help drive exponential outcomes for clients.

The Global Power Apps and Power Automate Partner of the Year Award showcases EY excellence in developing innovative solutions using Power Apps and Power Automate technologies to help address clients' needs and societal challenges. Specifically, through the EY PowerApps Center of Excellence (CoE) and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, EY teams developed a number of solutions to quickly help governments and citizens connect during the crisis, including:

EY Grant Accelerator, a fast, scalable and affordable way to help get pandemic relief to citizens and small businesses using technologies such as Dynamics 365 and Power Platform developed by EY teams.

The EY Vaccine Management Solution, which provides the infrastructure required for documenting, managing, administering and monitoring the vaccine distribution life cycle.

The EY Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness Platform, a technology that supports banks and borrowers navigating Paycheck Protection Program lending and loan-forgiveness programs.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft, says:

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Lastly, the EY organization was named a global finalist in two industry awards, Energy and Education, and one Modern Work and Security award for Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams. The EY organization was also recently recognized as a worldwide Leader for Microsoft Implementation Services by IDC MarketScape.

For more information, please visit ey.com/microsoft.

