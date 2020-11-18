EY continues investments in digital capabilities through acquisition of Zilker Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Zilker Technology (Zilker) has joined the EY organization, helping elevate its global e–commerce, digital and cloud capabilities. As businesses continue to tackle large-scale transformation initiatives, this acquisition offers EY clients the unique ability to build engaging, technology-enabled marketing solutions focused on data-driven, personalized customer experiences.

"Businesses have rapidly switched to an online paradigm where customers expect digitally connected solutions that strengthen their e-commerce experience," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Zilker to the EY family as they squarely align with our growth strategy and complement our digital and technology transformation capabilities."

Zilker is a digital consultancy and systems integrator focused on creating lasting and valuable customer experiences, with deep sector experience in consumer products, health care, financial services, energy and utilities. Based in Austin, TX, Zilker's 360 employees in the US, Canada, Serbia and India will join the Digital and Emerging Technologies group.

"The addition of Zilker will strengthen how EY delivers end-to-end transformation for our clients, from strategy and design to technology implementation," said Steve Payne, EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting. "Zilker's global delivery approach and customer-centric culture also strongly match with our core values of exceptional client service and high-performance teaming."

Delivering value through customer experiences is the core of Zilker's culture. The firm's offerings translate demand insights into personally relevant experiences for brands' best customers and prospects.

"Our mission has always been to be a catalyst for growth, aiming to drive material business impact for our clients," says Rob Thomas, Managing Partner and CEO of Zilker Technology. "Joining the EY organization further enables us to live out this goal and create long-term value for leading organizations across the world."

Acquisition strengthens client experience through strategic alliance ecosystem

The acquisition will also serve to enhance how EY teams deliver services through the EY alliance ecosystem. Zilker had developed its own strategic relationships with existing EY alliance organizations, including Adobe, IBM and Dell Boomi. Through these important alliance relationships, EY is able to merge technologies and insights to help clients digitally transform to be more agile, resilient and innovative.

"The rapid growth of the EY-Adobe Alliance is a testament to the EY focus on driving business value and building integrated, intuitive and engaging customer experiences," said Amit Ahuja, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Adobe. "Bringing the EY network and Zilker Technology together will accelerate the goals Adobe shares with both organizations, which are focused on helping businesses drive growth through strategic design, infrastructure, technology and implementation."

"We are excited to see EY and Zilker coming together," said Greg Sarafin, EY Global Alliance and Ecosystem Leader. "The EY-IBM Alliance is expanding rapidly, and we believe the addition of Zilker will help our clients receive greater business value and innovation as they tackle complex challenges with the help of Hybrid Cloud and AI."

About EY



EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.



Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.



Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.



EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.



This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited serving clients in the US.



SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

