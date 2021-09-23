EY expands NextWave Private Equity podcast series

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has today announced that it is to expand its "NextWave Private Equity podcast," an ongoing series that explores private equity (PE) through a lens of environmental, social, & governance (ESG), digital transformation, value creation and talent. Through interviews with EY leaders, PE executives and subject-matter professionals the series gives PE stakeholders actionable insights on PE market activity and trends.

Winna Brown, EY Americas Financial Accounting Advisory Services Private Equity Leader and podcast host, says:

"Private capital has become a ubiquitous presence in the global economy. As PE stakeholders respond to a rapidly changing industry, the 'NextWave Private Equity podcast' responds to their need for emerging data and insights. It's an exciting time to be talking about these critical topics with some of the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in this sector."

Popular episodes and themes include:

"PE Pulse: five takeaways from 2Q 2021" with Pete Witte , EY Global Private Equity Lead Analyst

, EY Global Private Equity Lead Analyst "Which six consumer categories PE should watch" with Lindsey Kiely , Principal, EY-Parthenon, Ernst & Young LLP and Bhakti Nagalla, Senior Director at EY-Parthenon

, Principal, EY-Parthenon, Ernst & Young LLP and Bhakti Nagalla, Senior Director at EY-Parthenon "How academic research can measure and predict PE performance" with Greg Brown , Executive Director at the Institute for Private Capital and Finance Professor at the University of North Carolina ( UNC ) Kenan-Flagler Business School

, Executive Director at the Institute for Private Capital and Finance Professor at the ( ) Kenan-Flagler Business School "What PE can learn from Advent's DEI Program" with Tricia Glynn , Partner at Advent International

Bill Stoffel, EY Global Private Equity Leader, says:

"PE is a relatively young industry; however, it has reached a stage of maturity that requires stakeholders to re-evaluate their long-term strategy to help solidify its position as a contributor to and accelerator of the global economy. The 'NextWave PE podcast' series dives into the most pressing challenges and compelling opportunities facing PE, and what industry insiders are doing to move the needle. The podcasts aim to inspire new ideas, bring new perspectives and drive informed decisions for listeners."

The learn more about the ' NextWave PE podcasts,' visit: https://www.ey.com/en_gl/podcasts/nextwave-private-equity

